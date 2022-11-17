Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi took revenge by demoting Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM, claims Uddhav Thackeray

    While responding to the question about Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray said, "That is why Delhi believed that the chief minister should be changed and Fadnavis should be made deputy chief minister. They also took this revenge."

    Delhi took revenge by demoting Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM, claims Uddhav Thackeray - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 8:32 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who leads the Shiv Sena group, hits out at senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, saying the latter's party took revenge on him by demoting him to deputy chief minister. The Shiv Sena chief (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said this during a press conference. 

    While responding to the question asked about Fadnavis' recent statement that he took revenge on Thackeray for 'backstabbing him', "The reason why Delhi believed that the chief minister should be changed and he (Fadnavis) should be made deputy chief minister," Thackeray said. "They also took this revenge."

    The Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested together in the 2019 state Assembly elections; however, they split after the poll results due to disagreements about sharing the chief minister's post. The Thackeray-led party allied with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress and formed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) govt. 

    The MVA regime, however, collapsed in June this year after Eknath Shinde and 39 other MLAs rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership. Shinde was sworn in as chief minister, with Fadnavis as his deputy. From 2014 until 2019, Fadnavis served as the state's chief minister under the BJP-Sena coalition.

    Earlier this month, Fadnavis, at an event, said that the BJP never guaranteed the Shiv Sena the chief ministership for half a term, as Thackeray claimed.
           
    "If Eknath Shinde desired to leave Shiv Sena because of how  Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray treated him, we weren't going to push Eknath Shinde to return to Shiv Sena. We were going to warmly welcome and help him. We took our revenge," Fadnavis said. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi

    Also Read: Delhi HC dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's order freezing Shiv Sena party name, symbol

    Also Read: Case reported against Jitendra Awhad in wrong manner: NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 8:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

    6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas - adt

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas

    Gujarat Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies on Nov 18 - adt

    JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies in Gujarat on Nov 18

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi AJR

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Pictures: 8 times Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran left fans spellbound in sizzling bikini and swimsuit snt

    SEXY Pictures: 8 times Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran left fans spellbound in sizzling bikini and swimsuit

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: The unusual stat that proves Portugal and Ronaldo could win coveted trophy snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: The unusual stat that proves Portugal and Ronaldo could win coveted trophy

    6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

    6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

    Will Janhvi Kapoor act in mother Sridevi's biopic? Actor reveals drb

    Will Janhvi Kapoor act in mother Sridevi's biopic? Actor reveals

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas - adt

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas

    Recent Videos

    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon