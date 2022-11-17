Delhi took revenge by demoting Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM, claims Uddhav Thackeray

While responding to the question about Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray said, "That is why Delhi believed that the chief minister should be changed and Fadnavis should be made deputy chief minister. They also took this revenge."

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who leads the Shiv Sena group, hits out at senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, saying the latter's party took revenge on him by demoting him to deputy chief minister. The Shiv Sena chief (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said this during a press conference.

While responding to the question asked about Fadnavis' recent statement that he took revenge on Thackeray for 'backstabbing him', "The reason why Delhi believed that the chief minister should be changed and he (Fadnavis) should be made deputy chief minister," Thackeray said. "They also took this revenge."

The Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested together in the 2019 state Assembly elections; however, they split after the poll results due to disagreements about sharing the chief minister's post. The Thackeray-led party allied with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress and formed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) govt.

The MVA regime, however, collapsed in June this year after Eknath Shinde and 39 other MLAs rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership. Shinde was sworn in as chief minister, with Fadnavis as his deputy. From 2014 until 2019, Fadnavis served as the state's chief minister under the BJP-Sena coalition.

Earlier this month, Fadnavis, at an event, said that the BJP never guaranteed the Shiv Sena the chief ministership for half a term, as Thackeray claimed.



"If Eknath Shinde desired to leave Shiv Sena because of how Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray treated him, we weren't going to push Eknath Shinde to return to Shiv Sena. We were going to warmly welcome and help him. We took our revenge," Fadnavis said.

