Delhi's air pollution level improves, AQI now falls under 'moderate' category

Delhi's air pollution level on Wednesday (November 16) registered a sharp drop with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 176. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality improved to the 'moderate' category.

It is reportedly said that Noida's air quality stood at the lower end of 'poor' category with AQI measuring 204. As compared to Tuesday, this was a clear improvement as the AQI was 302 around the same time.

However, Gurugram registered a significant improvement as the AQI measured 162, in the 'moderate' category. In Gurugram also the index was in the 'poor' category with AQI at 204 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the AQI continued in the 'moderate' category at 146 in Pusa while the index in the Airport region touched 190. For Mathura Road, it was 193. Ayanagar also was in the 'moderate' category at 176. However, in the Delhi University region, the AQI was at 303 in the 'very poor' zone at 6:30 am on Wednesday.

It can be seen that the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Experts said that the visible improvement in air pollution levels is mainly due to the sharp decline in farmers' stubble burning in Punjab over the last two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the air quality is likely to improve further in the coming hours on the back of strong surface winds.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government lifted the curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan, including the ban on construction and demolition activities, as per the direction of the Commission for Air Quality Management.