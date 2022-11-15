Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC update: Good news for diabetics! Indian Railways passengers can now customise their menu

    The Railway Board has given its catering and tourism arm IRCTC the flexibility to customise its menu to include local and regional cuisines as well as food suitable for diabetics, infants and health aficionados.
     

    IRCTC update Indian Railways passengers can now customise menu for diabetics and infants gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now given the freedom to personalise its menu, diabetic passengers can travel with their tailored meals. Now, it may also contain foods that are good for babies and health-conscious people, as well as regional and local cuisines. With this change, food services aboard trains will be improved and customers will have more alternatives.

    A note to IRCTC stated, "As a measure to improve catering services on trains, it has been decided to grant IRCTC the flexibility to customise the menu so as to include items of regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, food items as per the preferences of different group of passengers such as diabetic food, baby food, health food options, including millet-based local products, among others."

    Also Read | Fact check: Is Indian Railways running a lucky draw? Here's the truth

    Currently, the IRCTC's menu consists primarily of typical drinks and snack items. According to a message from the Railway Board to the IRCTC, the IRCTC will choose the menu for "prepaid" trains, in which catering costs are already included in the passenger price.

    Additionally, these "prepaid" trains will be able to sell a-la-carte meals and branded food products from MRP. The IRCTC would set the menu and price of such a-la-carte meals, it was reported.

    Also Read | IRCTC announces new guidelines for smooth traveling at night; Check details

    The IRCTC will choose the budget segment menu items, such as regular meals, for other Mail/Express trains within the already-notified set pricing. Menu and tariff of 'janta' meals shall remain unchanged, it noted. Sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will be permitted on Mail/Express trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by the IRCTC, it said.

    Additionally, it stated that the menu should be in line with the pricing and that passengers should be informed in advance. As part of partnerships with chains in which they split profits, the IRCTC had begun serving regional food in trains.

    Also Read | IRCTC hack: Want to check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp? Here's how to do it

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 6:54 PM IST
