Karkardooma Court granted six days interim bail to Shahrukh Pathan, the 2020 North Delhi riots accused, to attend his mother's concluding 'Iddat' ceremony. He is facing trial for rioting and pointing a gun at a police constable.

Karkardooma Court granted six days interim bail to Shahrukh Pathan to attend the concluding 'Iddat' ceremony of his mother. His mother is in the Iddat period after the death of his father.

Shahrukh Pathan is facing trial for the alleged offences of rioting, attempt to murder, and assaulting a public servant, who allegedly pointed a gun at a police constable during the North Delhi riots in 2020. An FIR was registered in this regard at Jafrabad Police Station in February 2020.

Iddat is the mandatory waiting period in Islamic law that a Muslim woman must observe after the death of her husband or the dissolution of her marriage.

Bail Granted with Conditions

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted 6 days' interim bail to Shahrukh Pathan alias Khan to attend and participate in his mother's concluding Iddat period from July 21 to 26. He had sought a week's interim bail.

"Considering the above facts, the court deems it just and appropriate to grant interim bail to the accused Shahrukh Pathan alias Khan for a period of six days from 21.07.2026 to 26.07.2026, subject to furnishing of a personal bond in the sum of Rs.20,000 with one surety of the like amount," ASJ Bajpai ordered on July 18.

The court has directed him to surrender himself before the concerned Jail authorities on the expiry of the said period.

Arguments For and Against Bail

Advocate Abdul Gaffar Khan moved an application seeking interim bail for Shahrukh Pathan. Counsel for the accused submitted that Shahrukh Pathan is seeking interim bail to enable him to attend and participate in the concluding religious ceremonies and procession to be held upon the completion of his mother's Iddat period, following the demise of his father.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar further submitted that Shahrukh Pathan's father passed away, and the Iddat period of his mother is scheduled to conclude on July 24, 2026, and the presence of the applicant is essential for participating in the customary rites and religious observances.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Anuj Handa strongly opposed the bail application, stating that no such ritual takes place after the completion of the period of Iddat and the accused should not be granted interim bail.

However, after hearing the submissions, the court granted 6 days' interim bail to Shahrukh Pathan. (ANI)