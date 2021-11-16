  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi riots: Facebook officials to appear before Delhi Assembly committee on November 18

    Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on ‘Peace and Harmony’ on October 29 had decided to call upon Facebook India to send a senior representative on “role of social media in curbing the spread of false and malicious messages which can fan disharmony and affect peace”.
     

    Delhi riots: Facebook officials to appear before Delhi Assembly committee on November 18-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 7:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In connection with the Delhi riots, Facebook India Public Policy Director, Shivnath Thukral and Director (Legal) GV Anand Bhushan have been asked to appear before Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony on November 18. The following senior representatives shall appear before the Committee on November 18, 2021, on behalf of Facebook: Shivnath Thukral and GV Anand Bhushan, the official communique said.

    Thukral, in an official letter, stated, “We again thank you for the opportunity to appear before the Committee on Peace and Harmony ("Committee") to provide our views to assist the Committee in its 'aims to recommend preventative and remedial measures concerning issues of governance, social cohesion, unity, brotherhood and peace' and 'to strengthen overall social and economic development' through communal harmony. Facebook shares the Committee's aim to improve harmony among religious communities, linguistic communities, and social groups.”

    As per Facebook India, this letter was issued without prejudice to and expressly reserving, any and all rights available to Facebook under the Judgment and the law.

    Also read: Punjab Elections 2022: Congress to contest polls without CM candidate, under Navjot Singh Sidhu leadership

    Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on ‘Peace and Harmony’ on October 29 had decided to call upon Facebook India to send a senior representative on “role of social media in curbing the spread of false and malicious messages which can fan disharmony and affect peace”.

    In February 2020, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Following this, the Peace and Harmony Committee (Committee) was constituted by the Delhi Legislative Assembly to probe the Delhi riots of February 2020. The committee is chaired by AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

    On July 9 this year, the Supreme Court held the Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee’s right to question Facebook India officials as valid.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 7:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Elections 2022: Congress to contest polls without CM candidate, under Navjot Singh Sidhu leadership-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Congress to contest polls without CM candidate, under Navjot Singh Sidhu leadership

    Kerala RSS workers brutal murder BJP claims SDPI hand, seeks NIA probe

    Kerala RSS worker's brutal murder: BJP claims SDPI hand, seeks NIA probe

    Tamil Nadu: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding areas; heavy rainfall predicted in next 48 hours-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding areas; heavy rainfall predicted in next 48 hours

    Average income of individual increases by 6 7pc with every year of education Study gcw

    Average income of an individual increases by 6.7% with every year of education in India: Study

    Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea bail plea-dnm

    Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea

    Recent Stories

    Power to Creators - The Decentralization of Art! - vpn

    Power to Creators - The Decentralization of Art!

    Prateek Shukla: An IoT Entrepreneur Making IoT Adoption Effortless for Businesses - vpn

    Prateek Shukla: An IoT Entrepreneur Making IoT Adoption Effortless for Businesses

    Punjab Elections 2022: Congress to contest polls without CM candidate, under Navjot Singh Sidhu leadership-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Congress to contest polls without CM candidate, under Navjot Singh Sidhu leadership

    India vs New Zealand in T20Is: A look at the big numbers-ayh

    India vs New Zealand in T20Is: A look at the big numbers

    Kerala RSS workers brutal murder BJP claims SDPI hand, seeks NIA probe

    Kerala RSS worker's brutal murder: BJP claims SDPI hand, seeks NIA probe

    Recent Videos

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon
    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    Video Icon