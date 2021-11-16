Punjab Elections 2022: Congress to contest polls without CM candidate, under Navjot Singh Sidhu leadership

Meanwhile, on Sunday Punjab Transport Minister Amrinder Raja Warring had reiterated that Congress will secure a thumping win in the forthcoming 2022 elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In a massive development, Punjab AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Tuesday announced that Congress will contest the upcoming state polls in 2022 without a Chief Ministerial candidate and the election will be fought under the leadership of state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

While addressing a press conference, Harish Chaudhary said, “We have discussed the strategy for the 2022 elections. CM Channi and Sidhu joined the discussion. Congress will contest elections in 2022 without CM face. The election will be fought under the leadership of Sidhu's leaders as he is the PPCC president”, a report on republic.com quoted.

Also, the state party president Sidhu was quoted saying, “Organized power causes victory, divided power causes collapse, the last assembly session is a testimony to the fact that Congress has to gather now for development. Congress will form the government again. Power can also be acquired by deceit; traps can also be acquired. But if you want to change the life of people, you have to show it by working. This election is a very different election. The roadmap for the election is ready. Today, Punjab is standing at a different juncture. Punjab is the most indebted state of the country.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday Punjab Transport Minister Amrinder Raja Warring had reiterated that Congress will secure a thumping win in the forthcoming 2022 elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“We will cross the 80-figure mark to set a new record in Punjab Assembly next year,” Warring said while addressing the media here after the launch of the statewide Road Safety Campaign ‘No-Challan Day’ from here on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Navjot Sidhu and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi have been at loggerheads over the appointment of APS Deol as the Advocate General. On November 6, Deol in a statement accused Sidhu of obstructing the functioning of the government.