  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Elections 2022: Congress to contest polls without CM candidate, under Navjot Singh Sidhu leadership

    Meanwhile, on Sunday Punjab Transport Minister Amrinder Raja Warring had reiterated that Congress will secure a thumping win in the forthcoming 2022 elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

    Punjab Elections 2022: Congress to contest polls without CM candidate, under Navjot Singh Sidhu leadership-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 6:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a massive development, Punjab AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Tuesday announced that Congress will contest the upcoming state polls in 2022 without a Chief Ministerial candidate and the election will be fought under the leadership of state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

    While addressing a press conference, Harish Chaudhary said, “We have discussed the strategy for the 2022 elections. CM Channi and Sidhu joined the discussion. Congress will contest elections in 2022 without CM face. The election will be fought under the leadership of Sidhu's leaders as he is the PPCC president”, a report on republic.com quoted.

    Also, the state party president Sidhu was quoted saying, “Organized power causes victory, divided power causes collapse, the last assembly session is a testimony to the fact that Congress has to gather now for development. Congress will form the government again. Power can also be acquired by deceit; traps can also be acquired. But if you want to change the life of people, you have to show it by working. This election is a very different election. The roadmap for the election is ready. Today, Punjab is standing at a different juncture. Punjab is the most indebted state of the country.”

    Also read: UP Elections 2022: PM Modi hails Purvanchal Expressway as a symbol of development, says adds to IAF's power

    Meanwhile, on Sunday Punjab Transport Minister Amrinder Raja Warring had reiterated that Congress will secure a thumping win in the forthcoming 2022 elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

    “We will cross the 80-figure mark to set a new record in Punjab Assembly next year,” Warring said while addressing the media here after the launch of the statewide Road Safety Campaign ‘No-Challan Day’ from here on the occasion of Children’s Day.

    Navjot Sidhu and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi have been at loggerheads over the appointment of APS Deol as the Advocate General. On November 6, Deol in a statement accused Sidhu of obstructing the functioning of the government.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding areas; heavy rainfall predicted in next 48 hours-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding areas; heavy rainfall predicted in next 48 hours

    Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea bail plea-dnm

    Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea

    UP Elections 2022: PM Modi hails Purvanchal Expressway as a symbol of development, says adds to IAF's power-dnm

    UP Elections 2022: PM Modi hails Purvanchal Expressway as a symbol of development, says adds to IAF's power

    Kartarpur Corridor all set to reopen from tomorrow ahead of Guru Purab-dnm

    Kartarpur Corridor all set to reopen from tomorrow ahead of Guru Purab

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra, 2 others denied bail after witnesses's statements report-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra, 2 others denied bail after witnesses’ statements report

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand in T20Is: A look at the big numbers-ayh

    India vs New Zealand in T20Is: A look at the big numbers

    Kerala RSS workers brutal murder BJP claims SDPI hand, seeks NIA probe

    Kerala RSS worker's brutal murder: BJP claims SDPI hand, seeks NIA probe

    Tamil Nadu: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding areas; heavy rainfall predicted in next 48 hours-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding areas; heavy rainfall predicted in next 48 hours

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests RCB

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests

    ICC 2024-2031 tournaments announced: India to host 3 events, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy-ayh

    ICC 2024-2031 tournaments announced: India to host 3 events, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy

    Recent Videos

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon
    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    Video Icon