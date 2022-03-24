Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi riots 2020: Delhi Court denies bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

    Khalid, an activist and a former JNU student, was arrested on 14 September 2020 in connection with the case.

    Delhi riots 2020: Delhi Court denies bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    A Delhi Court on Thursday refused bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case registered against him in connection with the Delhi Riots of February 2020.

    The court had on March 21 deferred the order on Khalid’s bail plea for March 23. On Wednesday, his bail plea verdict was deferred for March 24, i.e. today again as the judge said that order was under correction. The prosecution had alleged a larger conspiracy in connection with the north-east Delhi riots of February 2020.

    Khalid, an activist and a former JNU student, was arrested on 14 September 2020 in connection with the case.

    Also read: Follow lane rule or face punishment with fine upto Rs 10000: Delhi govt to buses, heavy vehicle drivers

    During the arguments, Khalid told the court that the prosecution lacked the evidence to prove its case against him other than the footage obtained from select news channels.

    The prosecution had opposed the bail plea referring to Section 15 of the UAPA Act which defines a terrorist act. It had argued that while the riots were meticulously planned, there was destruction of properties, disruption of essential services, use of petrol bombs, lathis, stones etc that is covered under various sections of the Act.

    Khalid and several others were booked under the anti-terror law in the case for being ‘masterminds’ of the February 2020 riots. A total of 53 people had lost their lives and over 700 were injured in the riots.

    Violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens. Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others were booked under the stringent law in the case.

    Also read: Delhi Police on viral video: Have not told hotels not to give rooms to Kashmiris

    Also read: After Kejriwal's dare, BJP 'exposes' his three big 'lies' in Delhi

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India 75 Freedom Fighters: Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, India's first and last Governor-General

    India@75 Freedom Fighters: Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, India's first and last Governor-General

    India at 75 moments: The Quit India Movement that united Indian people against British rule

    India@75 moments: The Quit India Movement that united Indian people against British rule

    India 75 Freedom Fighters: Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the pioneer of the modern Indian Renaissance

    India@75 Freedom Fighters: Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the pioneer of the modern Indian Renaissance

    India 75 moments The non-cooperation movement of 1920 gcw

    India@75 moments: The non-cooperation movement of 1920

    India 75: Lata Mangeshkar, the voice that move a nation RBA

    India@75: Lata Mangeshkar, the voice that move a nation

    Recent Stories

    India 75 Freedom Fighters: Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, India's first and last Governor-General

    India@75 Freedom Fighters: Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, India's first and last Governor-General

    India at 75 moments: The Quit India Movement that united Indian people against British rule

    India@75 moments: The Quit India Movement that united Indian people against British rule

    India 75 Freedom Fighters: Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the pioneer of the modern Indian Renaissance

    India@75 Freedom Fighters: Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the pioneer of the modern Indian Renaissance

    India 75 moments The non-cooperation movement of 1920 gcw

    India@75 moments: The non-cooperation movement of 1920

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah - 5 Mumbai Indians MI players to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah - 5 Mumbai Indians players to watch

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom gcw

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom

    Video Icon
    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon