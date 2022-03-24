Follow lane rule or face punishment with fine upto Rs 10000: Delhi govt to buses, heavy vehicle drivers

From April 1, the Delhi government's transport department will aggressively enforce lane discipline for buses and freight carriers on 15 city routes, with fines of up to Rs 10,000 and six months in jail for violators.

From April 1, the Delhi government's transport department will aggressively enforce lane discipline for buses and freight carriers on 15 city routes, with fines of up to Rs 10,000 and six months in jail for violators. Vehicles detected driving in other lanes will be prosecuted under Section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which provides for a Rs 10,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

According to a statement made by the department, the transport department, in collaboration with the traffic police, has designated dedicated lanes to be used solely by buses and goods carriers from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. During the remaining of the time, other cars may be permitted to use these designated lanes. Buses and goods transport vehicles, on the other hand, shall adhere to their designated defined lanes around the clock, according to the statement.

The enforcement effort will be performed on 15 of the total 46 routes identified under the project in the first phase, according to the initiative. "To make Delhi roads safer, the Arvind Kejriwal administration is launching Bus Lane Enforcement campaigns to improve commuter safety and reduce congestion. Directions have been issued to DTC and Cluster for driver sensitization, PWD for earmarking bus lanes and transportation, and police enforcement teams," Kailash Gahlot, the transport minister, took to Twitter.

According to the statement, violators would be penalised and prosecuted under the terms of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules of 2019.

According to the transportation department, it has issued an instruction to its public fleet operators, Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd, to educate its drivers. The Public Works Department has been asked to label and appropriately identify the corridors as part of the drive by posting warning signage and boards in appropriate locations.

If a light motor vehicle, such as a car, is found parked or unattended in the designated bus lanes and its owner or driver refuses to clear it, the vehicle will be towed and the driver will be charged towing fees in addition to the penalty, according to the law.