    After Kejriwal's dare, BJP 'exposes' his three big 'lies' in Delhi

    Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threw down the gauntlet to the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Delhi Municipal Corporation Elections, the latter let loose a Tweetstorm exposing what it claimed was the reality of the Aam Aadmi Party's hollow promises.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 9:48 PM IST

    Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had dared the BJP and declared that he will quit politics if BJP holds Delhi MCD polls on time and wins. The BJP hit back and listed at least three promises that the Delhi chief minister had failed to keep. Let's take a look.

    Anganwadi workers

    In the run-up to the assembly elections in Punjab, Kejriwal had assured that his party would solve the problems of Anganwadi and ASHA workers if it were to form a government in the state. 

    The BJP claims that the AAP has used the Anganwadi workers for securing votes and misled them. It cited media reports to claim how 400 Anganwadi workers who had been protesting since January 31 and demanding an increase in the salary, were dismissed from service by the Delhi government.

    Besides an increase in wages, the Anganwadi workers have been protesting outside the Delhi secretariat had a list of 22 demands that included access to social security schemes like pension and health insurance. 

    Employment

    The BJP has alleged that while Kejriwal went around states where elections were recently held promising to provide 10 lakh jobs, his own government has been unable to provide employment to barely 3,246 people in the last seven years.

    Accusing the Delhi Chief Minister of lying, the BJP cited data procured from the Delhi administration using Right to Information to claim that the number of unemployed people had gone up by 1,36,407 in just three months' time.

    Questioning Kejriwal's promise of delivering 10 lakh jobs, the BJP demanded that he show proof and details of where the promised employment has been provided. 

    Guest teachers

    According to the BJP, the AAP founder made lofty promises in other states, but when it came to Delhi, in the last seven years, his administration neither made a single guest teacher permanent nor increased their salary. The BJP even accused Kejriwal of terminating the employment of more than 20,000 teachers.

    The party claimed that year after year, guest teachers kept reaching out to Kejriwal and his education minister, but the latter were busy doing politics.

    Stating that the AAP government cheated everyone, BJP alleged that not a single unemployed person got any allowance nor did guest teachers get their salaries. 

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 9:48 PM IST
