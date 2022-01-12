  • Facebook
    Centre revises discharge policy for mild, moderate cases amid COVID surge; Read details

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
    In light of the peaking COVID-19 third wave in India, the Central government said Wednesday that the Union Health Ministry has amended hospital discharge policies based on case severity in response to the Omicron-drive rise in infections. During the weekly Covid-19 briefing in New Delhi, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, stated that following a review meeting with the Prime Minister on the COVID issue, they have changed our discharge policy with severity categorised into mild and moderate cases.

    According to the new policy, a 'mild case discharge' occurs after at least seven days of testing positive and non-emergency for three consecutive days, with no requirement for testing before discharge. A 'moderate case discharge' occurs when symptoms have resolved, and the patient's O2 saturation remains over 93 per cent for three consecutive days (without O2). Such patients are eligible for discharge.

    According to Agarwal, Omicron has a large growth advantage over Delta, and statistics from South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Denmark suggest that Omicron has a reduced risk of hospitalisation than Delta.

    The occurrence of the Omicron variation has already been documented in 28 Indian states. There are now 3,062 active cases of the hazardous coronavirus type among 4,868 illnesses. While 1,805 individuals have recovered, one Omicron-infected person has died due to the virus.

    Also Read  | Ensure optimal availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators: Centre to states and UTs

    India has experienced a significant increase in Covid-19 instances, with the country's active caseload standing at 9,55,319 as of Wednesday, with an average of 1.5 lakh cases each day.
    The growing states of concern are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat (reported an increase in Covid-19 instances). Mumbai, Bengaluru Urban, Thane, Kolkata, Chennai, and Pune are rising worry areas. In 159 nations, there has been a significant increase in cases. According to the Centre, eight European countries have reported a double-digit spike in cases in the previous two weeks

    Also Read | 'Will not impose lockdown': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid COVID spike in national capital

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
