The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assigned its Director General, IPS officer Vijay Sakhare, to lead the investigation into the deadly terrorist attack that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, resulting in nine fatalities. A dedicated task force of ten officers has been assembled under Sakhare's command. The team comprises one Joint Director of Police, three Deputy Directors of Police, three Superintendents of Police, and three additional senior officers This specialized unit is tasked with collaborating across state boundaries, working alongside law enforcement agencies in Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. The probe involves comprehensive analysis of surveillance footage from over 1,000 CCTV cameras installed around the Red Fort area and surrounding neighborhoods. Digital forensic specialists are examining mobile network data and online communications from various sectors of Delhi to track suspect movements prior to the incident.

Who is Vijay Sakhare?

Vijay Sakhare belongs to the 1996 batch of the Indian Police Service and was allocated to the Kerala cadre. Originally from Nagpur, he has built a reputation for his expertise in counter-terrorism operations and national security matters. His career trajectory includes significant postings within Kerala, where he served as Police Commissioner in Kochi before being elevated to the position of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) on December 31, 2020. His work in these roles established him as a dedicated and efficient administrator. Sakhare was inducted into the NIA on deputation by the Central government, with an initial appointment spanning five years, in 2020. He was later elevated to Additional Director General of the NIA in September 2025, before assuming his current role as Director General.

Strategic discussions have taken place between NIA Director General Sadanand Date and the Intelligence Bureau leadership to coordinate investigative efforts. The NIA team plans to interview victims recovering at Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital and consolidate all case materials, evidence records, and interrogation documentation connected to the suspected Jaish-affiliated network. The case was officially transferred to the NIA following a review by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Forensic examination of the blast site revealed no crater formation or signs of projectile fragments, suggesting possible mishandling rather than deliberate detonation. Intelligence sources suggest the individual carrying the device, identified as Umar Mohammad, may have detonated it prematurely following the detention of two associates Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather. Authorities also recovered approximately 2,900 kilograms of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate, from Faridabad in Haryana.