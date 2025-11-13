Probe into the Delhi Red Fort car blast reveals a foiled plot by 8 suspects for coordinated explosions. The bomber, Dr. Umar Un Nabi, was identified via DNA. The group raised Rs 20 lakh for IEDs and used the Signal app for coordination.

Major Terror Conspiracy Foiled

The plot into the deadly car blast in Delhi's Red Fort area that killed 12 continues to unravel. Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks. Among those under scrutiny are individuals linked to past terror cases, including Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar, and Shaheen.

Terror Funding and Modus Operandi

According to sources, the police was able to foil a major terror conspiracy involving a plan to carry out a series of blasts across multiple Indian cities. Sources revealed that the accused had jointly raised approximately Rs 20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Umar for operational expenses. The funds were allegedly used to procure over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser ( NPK fertilizer is a blend of three Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K) and can be used to extract explosive material ) worth around Rs 3 lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and adjoining areas, intended for the preparation of IEDs.

Investigators have also uncovered that Umar created a Signal app group comprising two to four members to coordinate activities securely.

Radicalization and Weapons Procurement

According to probe agencies, Dr Muzammil became inclined towards Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an offshoot of ISIS between 2021 and 2022 after maintaining contact with associates of slain terrorists. He was introduced to the network by one Irfan, alias Maulvi.

Weapons recovered in 2023 and 2024 are believed to have been acquired by this module as part of their preparation for forming an independent terror group. Investigation agencies continue to trace the broader network, suspecting that the accused had planned to execute the attack in the near future.

Bomber Identified Through DNA Evidence

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother. While speaking with ANI, senior police officials said the confirmation came after days of detailed forensic analysis conducted.

A senior police officer revealed that after the explosion, Umar's leg was found trapped between the steering wheel and the accelerator of the car, suggesting he was behind the wheel when the car blast took place. "DNA profiling has conclusively identified the deceased as Dr. Umar Un Nabi. His sample was matched with his mother's DNA to establish the relationship," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Ongoing Investigation

Sources said the identification of Umar is a major breakthrough in the ongoing probe into the Delhi terror blast case, which left several people dead and triggered panic in the national capital. The blast occurred near Red Fort, a high-security and heritage zone, raising serious security concerns.Investigators are now focusing on tracing the origin of the explosives, possible handlers, and whether the incident was part of a larger conspiracy.

The forensic confirmation is expected to help the police link other evidence, including call records, CCTV footage, and material recovered from the vehicle.The Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies continue to jointly investigate the terror angle behind the incident, with multiple teams deployed across Delhi and neighbouring states to track possible associates of the deceased suspect. (ANI)