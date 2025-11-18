A new video of Dr Umar un Nabi, the main accused in the Red Fort blast, shows him defending suicide bombings and calling them “martyrdom operations”. Investigators say Umar recorded the video to radicalise others.

A chilling video of Dr Umar un Nabi, the man behind the Red Fort car blast, has now come to light. In the video, Umar speaks calmly in English and tries to explain suicide bombing as a 'misunderstood' idea. He calls it a 'martyrdom operation', offering a rare view into the mind of the man who drove the explosive-filled car that killed at least 14 people on November 10.

Investigators say the blast itself was accidental. But they believe Umar had planned a much larger suicide attack later. This video, they say, was recorded to influence and brainwash others into joining his extremist plan.

Umar talks about 'martyrdom operations'

In the video, Umar does not look nervous or stressed. Instead, he speaks slowly and clearly, as if he is giving a long explanation. He says that suicide bombing is 'very misunderstood' and argues that it is actually a martyrdom operation in Islam.

He says, “There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it. Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going for sure die at a particular place at a particular time.”

According to Umar, this act is done when a person knowingly walks into death. But then he strangely adds, “In our case, we don’t have the situation,” which investigators believe shows he was still planning and preparing for a bigger future attack.

Officials say the video is proof of Umar’s deep radicalisation. They believe this recording was made to be shared with others inside the terror module to justify suicide attacks.

Investigators say Umar was the most radicalised member

According to the NIA and Delhi Police teams working on the case, Umar was the most extreme and determined member of the “white-collar terror module” operating from Faridabad. The module included nine to ten members, several of them doctors linked to Al-Falah University.

These members allegedly used their medical knowledge and position to buy chemicals and materials needed for making explosives. Officers say this helped the group stay under the radar, as doctors do not usually draw suspicion.

The November 10 blast happened when the i20 car loaded with explosives went off on a busy road near Red Fort. The area is always crowded, and the explosion killed at least 14 people and injured more than 20. The shockwave shattered shop windows and caused panic in the Old Delhi region.

Umar’s background and sudden behavioural change

Dr Umar was from Koil village in Pulwama. His family members have described him as an introverted man who stayed alone, read a lot, and did not socialise much. But police officers say something changed in him recently.

He stopped attending duties at Al-Falah University after 30 October. He began making frequent trips between Faridabad and Delhi, spending a lot of time around mosques near Ramleela Maidan and Sunehri Masjid. These movements increased shortly after some arrests were made in Faridabad.

Police also found that on November 9, a day before the blast, Umar went missing. He switched off all his five phones and is believed to have gone underground near Dhauj village.

Huge haul of explosive material found before the blast

During the raids in Faridabad, officers recovered nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a warehouse. This raised major alarm. Several of Umar’s close aides were arrested soon after the recovery.

As the investigation progressed, police learned that Umar and another doctor, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, had travelled to Turkey earlier. Their handlers are suspected to be operating from there, giving instructions and planning support.

The video showing Umar's extremist message

In the video of Umar, believed to be shot before the blast, he talks about suicide attacks.

He says, “The biggest mistake is that people don’t understand what suicide bombing really is. It is not democratic in any way, nor can it be accepted in any civilised society.”

He adds that a person who accepts they will die at a certain time enters a “dangerous mindset”. He says such ideas cannot be accepted in any society because they go against “the basic principles of life, society and law”.

He tries to justify suicide attacks as he seemingly recorded the video while preparing himself mentally for a future attack.

NIA details on Amir’s role in blast preparation

The NIA has also revealed new details about Amir Rashid Ali, another accused who was arrested on Sunday. On Monday, the agency sought 10 days of custody, which the court granted.

According to the NIA, Amir provided a safe house for Umar before the blast. They say he also helped Umar build the IED (Improvised Explosive Device) used in the i20 car. Investigators believe Amir was fully aware of the plan and played an important support role.

The NIA said Amir must be taken to Jammu and Kashmir for more investigation. The agency has booked him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including charges related to murder and terror activities.

Court proceedings held in closed room

The hearing of Amir's case was held in a closed courtroom before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana. The NIA argued that Amir worked closely with Umar, helped him hide, helped him make the explosive device, and was part of the conspiracy to strike fear in the public.

The court agreed that more custodial interrogation was needed and gave the NIA 10 days of custody.

Investigators say Umar’s videos are extremely valuable evidence. They show his mindset, his planning, and the level of radicalisation inside the module.

Raids and searches are still happening across Delhi, Faridabad, and Jammu and Kashmir. Agencies believe more people may be linked to the module and that Umar’s original plan was far bigger than what happened on November 10.

The probe continues to expand as more digital evidence, travel records, and communication data are examined.

(With ANI inputs)