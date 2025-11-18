NIA found that Red Fort blast group first planned Hamas-style rocket and drone attacks across Delhi. They tried to modify drones to fire rocket bombs and searched for technical experts. When these plans failed, they used car bomb by Umar un Nabi.

Investigators from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have uncovered a far deeper terror plot behind the Red Fort blast than what was known earlier. The findings show that the accused did not begin with a car bomb. Instead, they first planned large-scale drone and rocket attacks similar to the tactics used by terror groups like Hamas and ISIS. These new details show that the terror module was working on advanced and dangerous plans before finally turning to a car bomb when other ideas failed, according to a report by India Today.

This new information has come after two major arrests in the past 48 hours. According to officials, these arrests helped the NIA understand the full structure of the module and how each person played a special role. The probe has now entered a crucial stage as officers continue to examine digital devices, financial records, and communication networks used by the accused.

Plans for rocket and drone attacks in Delhi

Sources said the group’s first plan was not a car bomb. Instead, they wanted to hit Delhi with rocket-style bombs launched through modified drones. They also discussed rocket attacks on high-security areas in the national capital.

The NIA found messages and evidence showing that the group tried to change the design of drones so that the drones could carry explosives and fire them like small rockets. This is a tactic already used by Hamas and ISIS in the Middle East, where drones are used to drop bombs or launch small rockets on crowded places or army posts.

Investigators believe the terrorists wanted to carry out the same kind of attack in India, using drones to cause mass deaths and spread panic. But the group did not have enough technical skill to complete the plan, so they tried to connect with several technical experts who could help them build the system.

One of the accused, Jasir Bilal Wani, was deeply involved in this technical work. He was believed to be working on drone parts and experimenting with the explosives.

Search for technical experts

Investigators learned that the group had been trying to recruit people who had skills in electronics, mechanics, and coding. These people were needed to modify the drones and convert them into rocket-delivery devices.

The terrorists had reportedly reached out to different individuals, asking for help in building circuits and explosive triggers. They also studied online videos on drone building and rocket mechanisms.

However, after weeks of trying, the plan did not progress fast enough. The group then began exploring an alternative method that would still cause maximum damage.

Shift from rockets to a car bomb

Once the drone plan slowed down, the module decided to use a car bomb instead. Investigators said this decision was made because building a car bomb was easier and could be done without expert help.

The group first obtained a Hyundai i20 car with the help of an accused named Amir, a Kashmiri man who played a key role in procuring the vehicle. The explosives were then packed into the car with the help of several members. On the day of the blast, the car was driven by Dr Umar un Nabi, who acted as the suicide bomber.

Deadly explosion near Red Fort

The car exploded on November 10 near Red Fort on a busy road in Delhi. The explosion killed at least 14 people and injured dozens more. Several nearby vehicles were damaged, and panic spread across the area. Hours before the blast, a large quantity of explosives was seized from a location linked to Al Falah University in Faridabad, raising suspicion about the network based around the university.

Investigators now believe that the module was highly organised and possibly led by educated individuals who built a strong internal structure. The group used encrypted communication channels, technical support, and careful planning to hide their activities.

Who is the suicide bomber?

The suicide bomber, Dr Umar un Nabi, is a Kashmiri doctor who was associated with Al Falah University. He had a major role in planning and coordinating the terror activities. Officials said he was also responsible for forming an encrypted communication group on the Signal app around three months ago.

This Signal group had a special name created with symbols so that it could not be easily detected. Members added to the group included Muzammil, Adeel, Muzaffar and Irfan. Officers believe these people handled different tasks inside the module.

Arrest of Jasir Bilal Wani and his role

The arrest of Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Danis, helped the NIA understand the technical side of the plan. Wani is a political science graduate from Jammu and Kashmir. He was closely linked to Umar and was reportedly being prepared as a suicide bomber for a future attack.

He admitted meeting members of the 'Doctor module' last year at a mosque in Kulgam. After this meeting, he was taken to a rented room near Al Falah University in Faridabad. This is where he is believed to have worked on drone parts and explosives.

Investigators say Wani played a very active role and was deeply radicalised by Umar.

Other key arrests and links to weapons

Before Wani’s arrest, the NIA had also arrested Amir, who helped procure the car used in the blast. Accounts of movement of weapons have also emerged in the probe.

A major breakthrough came when a Krinkov rifle and a pistol were found in the car of another accused, Dr Shaheen. The NIA learned that these weapons were procured by Umar last year and later given to Irfan, a key recruiter.

Dr Shaheen has been under close watch because she reportedly made the highest financial contribution to the group’s activities.

Clear division of roles in the module

According to investigators, the module was divided into three main departments:

Financing: Handled mostly by the three doctors, with Dr Muzammil playing the biggest role.

Recruitment: Led by Irfan alias Mufti, who recruited several Kashmiri youths including Arif Nisar Dar and Yasir ul Ashraf.

Weapons movement: Managed by Adeel, Umar, Muzammil and Irfan, who moved rifles and other weapons at different times.

The team also used encrypted platforms and trusted personal links to avoid being traced.

Multiple meetings and weapon movement

Sources shared detailed records of meetings. In October 2023, Adeel and Umar visited Irfan at Masjid Ali with a rifle hidden in a bag. After cleaning the weapon’s barrel, they left it with Irfan. A month later, Adeel came again with a rifle. This time, Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen also joined him. After their work, the weapon was again left with Irfan.

Investigators said Adeel came back the next day to collect the weapon.

Delhi Crime Branch investigation into Al Falah University

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch is also investigating Al Falah University. Two FIRs have been registered against the institution.

One FIR says that the university falsely claimed to have a UGC 12B certificate on its website. The second FIR says the university continued to admit students even though its NAAC accreditation had expired in 2018. These cases involve charges of cheating and forgery.

The Crime Branch has issued a notice to Jawad, the founder of the university, and is likely to question him soon.

The NIA is now studying communication trails, suspicious money transfers, and the movement of devices and weapons across states. Officers believe this is one of the most organised and educated terror modules uncovered in recent years.

Raids are continuing in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as the agency tries to identify more members.

The findings so far show that the Red Fort blast was only part of a much larger and dangerous plan that originally aimed to carry out Hamas-style drone and rocket attacks in the heart of the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)