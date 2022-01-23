  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi records 9,197 new COVID cases, Mumbai logs 2,550; both cities witness a dip

    Delhi's daily COVID-19 caseload has continued to drop, with 9,197 new instances logged in the previous 24 hours, while Mumbai records 2,550 new cases.

    Delhi records 9197 new COVID cases Mumbai logs 2550 both cities witness a dip gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 8:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to the state administration, Delhi's daily COVID-19 caseload has continued to drop, with 9,197 new instances logged in the previous 24 hours. As per the Health Department's report, the positive rate for the day has fallen to 13.32%. In the last 24 hours, 69,022 samples were analysed. In the previous 24 hours, 13,510 individuals recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries in the national capital to 17,11,845. In the meantime, 34 individuals have died as a result of the deadly illness in the previous 24 hours. In Delhi, the illness has claimed the lives of 25,620 people.

    According to the bulletin, there are now 2,424 people hospitalised to hospitals in and around Delhi. According to the report, 83.69% of beds at specialised COVID-19 hospitals throughout Delhi are unoccupied, with just 2,424 beds out of 15,411 now occupied by patients. Similarly, 95.05 percent of beds at COVID-19 care centres remain vacant, with just 249 of a total of 5,026 beds now occupied. Finally, in the COVID Health Centres, 89.8 percent of the beds are vacant, with only 20 of the total 196 beds occupied by patients.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 2,550 new COVID cases, bringing the positivity rate from 7.15% to 5.5%. The new case toll is 28% down from Saturday. Whilw, Maharashtra reported 40,805 new cases and 44 cases and active cases in the state rise to 2,93,305. Schools in Maharashtra will restart for physical education lessons from January 24. The Maharashtra government has granted permission for kids in Sessions 1-12 and pre-primary to attend offline classes. Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of School Education, stated that schools will follow the Covid rules to protect student safety.

    Also Read | India's R-value reduces to 1.57, current COVID wave likely to peak by February 6, suggests IIT analysis

    Also Read | Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant in metros: INSACOG

     

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 8:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate gcw

    Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate

    Republic Day: Marching contingents reduced from 144 to 96

    Republic Day: Marching contingents reduced from 144 to 96

    India R value reduces to 1 dot 57 current COVID wave likely to peak by February 6 suggests IIT analysis gcw

    India's R-value reduces to 1.57, current COVID wave likely to peak by February 6, suggests IIT analysis

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID19 gcw

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

    UP Election 2022 Mayawati slams Priyanka CM remark says condition of Congress miserable gcw

    UP Election 2022: Mayawati slams Priyanka's CM remark, says condition of Congress miserable

    Recent Stories

    David Warner girls perform Allu Arjun Pooja Hegde Pushpa song Saami Saami Allu Arjun reacts watch drb

    David Warner’s girls perform Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde’s Pushpa song 'Saami Saami'; Allu Arjun reacts (watch)

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 After Manchester United's last-gasp win over West Ham, Ralf Rangnick points out a vital area for improvement-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: After United's last-gasp win over West Ham, Ralf Rangnick points out a vital area for improvement

    Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate gcw

    Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Comoros in trouble after losing both goalkeepers due to COVID-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Comoros in trouble after losing both goalkeepers due to COVID

    Republic Day: Marching contingents reduced from 144 to 96

    Republic Day: Marching contingents reduced from 144 to 96

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - ATKMBs Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Video Icon