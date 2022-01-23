Delhi records 9,197 new COVID cases, Mumbai logs 2,550; both cities witness a dip

According to the state administration, Delhi's daily COVID-19 caseload has continued to drop, with 9,197 new instances logged in the previous 24 hours. As per the Health Department's report, the positive rate for the day has fallen to 13.32%. In the last 24 hours, 69,022 samples were analysed. In the previous 24 hours, 13,510 individuals recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries in the national capital to 17,11,845. In the meantime, 34 individuals have died as a result of the deadly illness in the previous 24 hours. In Delhi, the illness has claimed the lives of 25,620 people.

According to the bulletin, there are now 2,424 people hospitalised to hospitals in and around Delhi. According to the report, 83.69% of beds at specialised COVID-19 hospitals throughout Delhi are unoccupied, with just 2,424 beds out of 15,411 now occupied by patients. Similarly, 95.05 percent of beds at COVID-19 care centres remain vacant, with just 249 of a total of 5,026 beds now occupied. Finally, in the COVID Health Centres, 89.8 percent of the beds are vacant, with only 20 of the total 196 beds occupied by patients.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 2,550 new COVID cases, bringing the positivity rate from 7.15% to 5.5%. The new case toll is 28% down from Saturday. Whilw, Maharashtra reported 40,805 new cases and 44 cases and active cases in the state rise to 2,93,305. Schools in Maharashtra will restart for physical education lessons from January 24. The Maharashtra government has granted permission for kids in Sessions 1-12 and pre-primary to attend offline classes. Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of School Education, stated that schools will follow the Covid rules to protect student safety.

