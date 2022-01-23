  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's R-value reduces to 1.57, current COVID wave likely to peak by February 6, suggests IIT analysis

    The R-value indicates the number of persons to whom an infected person can spread the disease. If this value falls below one, the epidemic is believed to be over.
     

    India R value reduces to 1 dot 57 current COVID wave likely to peak by February 6 suggests IIT analysis gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to preliminary research by IIT Madras, India's R-value, which reflects the pace of coronavirus transmission, fell further to 1.57 in the week of January 14-21, and the national peak of the third wave of infection is predicted in the following week. The R-value indicates the number of persons to whom an infected person can spread the disease. If this value falls below one, the epidemic is believed to be over. According to the study given with PTI by IIT Madras, the R-value was 1.57 between January 14 and January 21. The figure was 2.2 for the week of January 7-13, compared to 4 for the week of January 1-6 and 2.9 for December 25-31.

    IIT Madras' Department of Mathematics and Centre of Excellence for Computer Mathematics and Data Science, led by Prof Neelesh S Upadhye and Prof S Sundar, performed preliminary investigation using computational modelling.

    According to the statistics, Mumbai had an R-value of 0.67, Delhi had an R-value of 0.98, Chennai had an R-value of 1.2, and Kolkata had an R-value of 0.56. Dr Jayant Jha, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT Madras, went on to say that the R-value of Mumbai and Kolkata suggests that the peak has passed and it is becoming endemic. However, it is still near to one in Delhi and Chennai.

    "The reason for that might be because, under the current ICMR standards, the requirement for contact tracing has been abolished, and so there are fewer illnesses than before," he told PTI. The apex health agency, the ICMR, has released guidelines stating that contacts of coronavirus patients do not need to be tested unless they are recognised as high-risk due to age or comorbidities. Jha went on to say that, based on their data, the coronavirus peak is anticipated to occur during the next 14 days, till February 6. The peak of the third wave was predicted to occur between February 1 and February 15.

    Also Read | Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant in metros: INSACOG

    Also Read | India records 3,33,533 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 17.78%

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID19 gcw

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

    China PLA tracks down Indian who accidentally crossed LAC

    China's PLA tracks down Indian who accidentally crossed LAC

    Republic Day: Govt Sources Abide with Me has colonial past Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon has far wider connect

    'Abide with Me' has colonial past, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' has far wider connect: Govt Sources

    India records 333533 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 17 dot 78 per cent gcw

    India records 3,33,533 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 17.78%

    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    Republic Day Parade: Glimpses of what world will witness on January 26

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID19 gcw

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Quinton de Kock's 17th century puts Proteas on top after shaky start, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's 17th century puts Proteas on top after shaky start, netizens applaud

    UP Election 2022 Mayawati slams Priyanka CM remark says condition of Congress miserable gcw

    UP Election 2022: Mayawati slams Priyanka's CM remark, says condition of Congress miserable

    Shah Rukh Khan surprises Egyptian fan with gifts for helping Indian professor; check out pics drb

    Shah Rukh Khan surprises Egyptian fan with gifts for helping Indian professor; check out pics

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - ATKMBs Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Video Icon