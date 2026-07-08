Four teachers in Ganderbal were suspended over alleged irregularities in the Amarnath Yatra registration process. The Nodal Officer sought an FIR after discovering a mismatch between actual registrations and fee entries at Transit Camp Manigam.

Four teachers have been placed under suspension, and an FIR has been sought after alleged irregularities surfaced in the Amarnath Yatra registration process at Transit Camp Manigam in Ganderbal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to official orders, the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Ganderbal, suspended Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, Aabid Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Peer Mudasir and Gowhar Rashid Kullu with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Nodal Officer, Transit Camp Manigam (Assistant Commissioner Revenue).

FIR Sought Over Mismatch in Registrations

The Nodal Officer, in a communication to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, alleged a "mismatch between the actual number of registrations and the entries made on the fee registration form generated in the name of one of the teachers" The communication also stated that the "involvement of the other three teachers could not be ruled out, as they were present at the registration camp on the day of the incident."

Seeking immediate registration of an FIR, the Nodal Officer requested a thorough investigation into the matter. "In view of the seriousness of the allegations against the above-said officials, it is requested that FIR be got registered immediately and the matter be investigated thoroughly,' the nodal officer said.

Annual Pilgrimage Under Heavy Surveillance

On July 3, the 57-day pilgrimage commenced, which is being heavily monitored using digital surveillance and RFID tracking systems to ensure crowd management and safety. The annual yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)