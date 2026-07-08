NDRF teams rescued 85 people in flood-hit Surat, Gujarat, where incessant rains have submerged over half the city. Four deaths have been reported. The IMD issued a 'Red Alert' as the administration struggles to evacuate thousands of stranded people.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Wednesday carried out rescue operations and successfully evacuated 85 individuals, including 36 males, 27 females, and 22 children, at the Sriram Nagar Society, Surat, Gujarat.

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The rescue operation comes as Surat reels under the havoc of floods, with people stranded in rising waters on all sides. As the deluge intensifies for the second consecutive day, thousands remain stuck on the roads; while the administration is working to evacuate them, it appears overwhelmed and helpless. More than half the city is submerged, and most areas have been cut off from connectivity.

IMD Issues Weather Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' with lightning and thunderstorms with gusty winds with an estimated speed of around 60 kmph and heavy rainfall in Amreli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Botad, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman, Dangs, Diu, Gir Somnath, Narmada, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, and Valsad districts. The IMD also released an 'Orange Alert' with lightning and thunderstorms with gusty winds with an estimated speed of around 40-60 Kmph for Ahmedabad, Anand, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Junagarh, Khera, Panchmahal, Rajkot, and Surendranagar.

Safety Advisory for Residents

The IMD has advised the residents in the affected areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions. Citizens are advised not to take shelter under trees or weak structures, etc., to keep a check on the road and traffic conditions, to avoid unnecessary travel, and to follow any other advisories issued by concerned agencies.

Centre Assures Support

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel following heavy rainfall and assured them of all possible support from the Centre. The Home Minister took stock of the situation arising due to persistent monsoon showers that battered both states, affecting normal life.

Widespread Devastation and Casualties

Continuous heavy rainfall has severely affected normal life in several parts of Gujarat. Waterlogging has been reported in many urban areas, slowing traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. Transport services have also suffered due to flooding and poor visibility.

With forecasts warning of extremely heavy rainfall in several districts in Gujarat. Surat bore the brunt of the deluge as incessant rain submerged roads, stranded commuters, triggered large-scale rescue operations and left four people dead in connection with monsoon-related incidents. (ANI)