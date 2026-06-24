The Delhi government is preparing to roll out PUCC 3.0, a revamped Pollution Under Control Certificate system aimed at improving emission monitoring while reducing compliance hassles for BS6 vehicle owners.

The Delhi government will roll out an updated pollution control system, PUCC 3.0 (Pollution Under Control Certificate), in a major policy move aimed at balancing environmental protection and ease of compliance.

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BS6 vehicles valid for three years

Under the proposed approach, BS6-compliant vehicles may be issued Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for a term of up to three years. Officials say newer cars, with more sophisticated emissions-control systems, don’t have to be tested as often as older cars.

Technology for Pollution Monitoring

PUCC 3.0 seeks to leverage new digital technology in Delhi’s pollution control system. The enhanced system will enhance monitoring, record-keeping and compliance tracking and will ensure that emission regulations are efficiently met.

Relief for Motorists

The action is likely to relieve BS6 vehicle owners from the periodic PUC renewals. The idea also ensures accountability via digital tracking, authorities said, while acknowledging newer-generation vehicles have better environmental results.

Delhi gets a shot in the arm in fight against pollution

The program is part of the Delhi government’s broader strategy to combat vehicular pollution, a primary driver of poor air quality in the national capital. The government has already implemented tighter measures, like enforcement campaigns and digital compliance systems.

The existing rules remain in place for now

PUCC 3.0 will be notified and formally implemented, officials have stated, and present PUC regulations will remain in effect until then. Vehicle owners have been encouraged to keep renewing their certificates as per the existing requirements.