Delhi CM Rekha Gupta released the one-year report card of the BJP-led govt, stating the past 365 days 'changed the course of Delhi.' She positioned her administration as one of results and action, not promises or 'poster politics'.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday released the one-year report card of her government, highlighting achievements across various sectors as the BJP-led administration completed its first year in office.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "These 365 days were the days that changed the course of Delhi, and the coming 4 years will change the condition of Delhi. Taking new decisions in the interest of the people of Delhi and carrying out development works in Delhi is our daily routine. On completion of one year, I congratulate the people of Delhi."

A Government of Action, Not Announcements

Rekha Gupta elaborated on her government's performance, stating, "Today's report card reflects the facts of our one year of hard work and change. This government is not a government of promises, but of results. This government is not a government of announcements, but of action."

She added, "In one year, we have tried to take Delhi from stagnation to progress. We tried to take it from excuses to solutions, from advertisements to development. With every step we took, the government focused on less paperwork and more work. I can say that the government in Delhi today does not engage in poster politics, does not engage in tweet politics. We have transformed Delhi's work culture. We offer solutions, unlike previous governments, who used to make noise."

The CM further asserted, "Today, as we complete one year, I can confidently say to the people of Delhi that we have worked across every sector to bring about positive change in Delhi."

Focus on Education Sector

Speaking on the education sector, Rekha Gupta said, "The previous govt spoke a lot about education, but the public knows the reality. They spent more money on publicity than on infrastructure. Today, the govt took a daring step of passing the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, which showed the way on how we can stop education from becoming a business. We want every school to have smart classrooms and digital libraries."