Tamil Nadu DGP has ordered a "Public Grievance Day" every Wednesday and Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm. Senior police officers across the state will personally receive public petitions to ensure effective and prompt redressal of grievances.

In a significant step to ensure effective redressal and enhance public access to policing services, the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force has ordered that every Wednesday and Saturday between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm shall be observed as "Public Grievance Day" across the State.

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According to an official press note issued by the Office of the Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on June 23, the initiative has been introduced "to ensure effective redressal of public grievances and enhance public accessibility to the Police," in view of the large number of complaints being received at police stations on a daily basis, including cases of money cheating, financial frauds, exorbitant interest demands, hurt cases, life-threatening complaints, minor quarrels, family disputes, accidents, cyber crimes, online frauds, and other grievances.

Senior Officers to Personally Hear Grievances

As per the directive, all senior police officers, including Commissioners of Police in cities, Inspector Generals of Police in zones, Deputy Inspector Generals of Police in ranges, Superintendents of Police in districts, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of Police in cities, Sub Divisional Officers in districts, and Station House Officers at respective police stations, will personally receive petitions from members of the public on the designated days at their offices and interact with petitioners to address their grievances.

Prompt Action and 15-Day Disposal Target

The press note further stated that officers will "examine the grievances presented, and issue necessary directions to the concerned officers for appropriate legal action and further follow-up," and that an acknowledgement will be issued for every petition received. It added that concerned officers have been instructed to ensure "prompt action" and dispose of petitions "as far as possible within 15 days according to law."

Citizen-Friendly Handling Stressed

The directive also emphasised citizen-friendly handling of complainants, stating that the public must be treated with "due respect," offered seating immediately, received in a cordial manner, and provided basic facilities such as seating arrangements and drinking water.

Contingency Plan to Ensure Continuity

It further added that in cases where any Unit Head or supervisory officer is unable to attend due to official engagements or unavoidable reasons, the next senior officer in the hierarchy will attend the grievance session, receive petitions, interact with petitioners, and ensure follow-up action "without fail." (ANI)