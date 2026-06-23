To help students cope with soaring temperatures during NEET 2026, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has introduced special cooling zones at examination centres across the city.

The Delhi government has promised special facilities for students appearing for NEET 2026, one of the most difficult medical admission tests in the country. Cooling zones have been set up at test sites in the national capital to provide relief from the scorching summer heat.

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The scheme is scheduled to help over 45,000 kids and their accompanying parents on the day of the examination under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Prioritise student comfort and health

With temperatures remaining high in Delhi during the examination session, officials have taken steps to ensure that applicants are comfortable before entering their test centres. The cooling zones will provide covered places, drinking water, chairs and other essential amenities.

Officials believe these amenities will assist in alleviating tension and physical discomfort and allow pupils to concentrate completely on their exams.

Support for Parents/Guardians

Thousands of parents are accompanying pupils to test venues and the administration has extended the services to guardians as well. Designated waiting spaces with cooling measures have been designed to ensure parents are not forced to wait in harsh weather conditions.

The move has been enthusiastically welcomed as a student-friendly and family-centric approach.

Government’s Dedication to Education

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the administration was dedicated to providing a conducive atmosphere to the students sitting in crucial examinations. The administration is committed to keeping things safe, comfortable, and accessible.

This is indicative of Delhi’s broader emphasis on student welfare and educational support services. The government is working to make the test procedure more comfortable and less stressful by addressing practical issues such as heat exposure.

A Welcome Relief at Exam Season

Thousands of aspiring physicians are preparing for one of the most critical tests of their academic path and the cooling zone effort is intended to bring much-needed relaxation. The upgraded accommodations are expected to help the students as well as the parents, and make NEET 2026 a more comfortable experience for everybody.