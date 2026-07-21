Injured Delhi Police ASI Dattatraya Darade alleged protesters broke a building wall to use bricks as missiles and threw flower pots at police during a violent protest near Parliament, claiming 'anti-social elements' were present in the crowd.

An injured Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Dattatraya Darade, on Tuesday alleged that protesters broke a portion of a nearby structure to obtain bricks, which, along with flower pots, were hurled at police personnel during the violence near Parliament, claiming that "anti-social elements" were present among the crowd.

'They forcefully broke through barricades'

Speaking to ANI while undergoing treatment for a head injury, ASI Darade, who is posted with ACP-1, DCP Reserve, said police personnel repeatedly appealed to the protesters to remain peaceful and informed them that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force. "My name is ASI Dattatraya Darade. I am posted with the ACP-1, DCP Reserve. I was stationed at the first line of barricades at Jantar Mantar. Gradually, a massive crowd of about 8,000 to 10,000 people gathered. We tried to stop them, and our officers repeatedly announced that Section 163 of the BNSS was in effect, warning that legal action would be taken if they didn't remain peaceful," ASI Darade said.

"They didn't listen and forcefully broke through the first and second layers of barricades. When they reached the third layer near the Parliament Street Police Station, they began heavy stone-pelting. They even broke a nearby building's wall to use the bricks as missiles and threw flower pots at us," he added.

ASI describes injuries

Describing how he sustained injuries, ASI Darade said, "Amidst the chaos, a stone thrown from the crowd struck me on the head. My colleagues took me to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in a PCR van. I received two stitches on my head, and the doctors administered IV fluids and medications."

'Anti-social elements were among them'

Commenting on the nature of the crowd, he alleged, "The atmosphere was extremely aggressive. I don't believe they were just students; there were antisocial elements among them who refused to listen to any police announcements or warnings. In my immediate area alone, about 8 to 10 other police personnel were injured."

Another Head Constable injured

Meanwhile, Head Constable Naveen Bhola, posted at the DBG Road Police Station, also sustained a head injury after being hit by a stone during the violence near Parliament Street Police Station. The Head Constable said he had been deployed on protest arrangement duty in front of the Parliament Street Police Station on July 20 when the incident took place.

"I am posted at the DBG Road Police Station. On July 20, 2026, I was assigned to protest arrangement duty, which was located in front of the Parliament Street Police Station. There, we were trying to control the crowd. A large crowd had gathered, and it had been increasing since the morning. Gradually, the crowd became aggressive. We were cooperating with everyone--the public, girls, children--and trying to move them back slowly. Suddenly, the crowd became so uncontrollable and aggressive that they started pelting stones at us. I was struck on the head, causing a head injury," he told ANI.

"My senior officers sent me to RML Hospital via a PCR (Police Control Room) van. I was discharged from RML Hospital around 11:00 PM last night. I received three stitches, and the doctor has advised me to rest for at least 10-15 days," he added.

Bhola further said, "Yes, sir. Many police officers were injured there. Some even lost consciousness." When asked about the crowd size, Bhola said, "The crowd was around 5,000 to 6,000 people. On our side specifically, there was a very large crowd. This incident happened to me around 12:30 PM," he added.

Police release visuals of stone-pelting

On Monday, Delhi Police released visuals purportedly showing incidents of stone-pelting in the Connaught Place area. The footage showed a group of youths allegedly pelting stones from behind police barricades and from close proximity to security personnel.

Protest over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak

The CJP's protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, with a party delegation meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, even as a march towards Parliament turned violent. (ANI)