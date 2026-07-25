The 21-year-old woman admitted to RML Hospital after a protest is stable and conscious. The 'Sansad Chalo' march led to injuries for 130 police and 65 students, with Delhi Police now using facial recognition to screen crowds at Jantar Mantar.

Woman Injured in Protest Shows Improvement

The 21-year-old woman admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in critical condition following the reported protest-related incident is showing steady clinical improvement and is presently stable. In a health update, the hospital said the patient was successfully extubated nearly 72 hours ago and is maintaining adequate spontaneous breathing.

According to the hospital, the woman is conscious, alert and responding appropriately to commands. She has also been started on oral feeds over the past 24 hours, which she is tolerating well.

"The patient is conscious, alert, and responding appropriately to commands. She has also been started on oral feeds over the past 24 hours, which she is tolerating well," the hospital said. The hospital added that although her clinical condition is presently stable, she remains under close observation and continues to receive comprehensive care under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of specialists to ensure her continued recovery.

Protest Aftermath and Police Response

Meanwhile, at least 130 police personnel and around 65 students have been injured during the July 20 students' "Sansad Chalo" protest march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, while 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the demonstrations, Delhi Police sources said.

According to the police sources, around 10,000 people are present on average at and around Jantar Mantar, where nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Security Tightened with Facial Recognition

The Delhi Police is also using Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras to identify anti-social elements arriving at the protest site.

"With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police is identifying anti-social elements coming to Jantar Mantar. Police have identified more than 2,000 such people so far who have had criminal records and came to Jantar Mantar," Police sources said. The police have maintained a heightened security presence in and around Jantar Mantar amid the continuing protest and are monitoring the movement of people arriving at the site. (ANI)