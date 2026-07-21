AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the NEET-UG paper leak. He highlighted the exam system crisis, police action on protesters, and the deteriorating health of fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, the integrity of the public examination system, police action against protesters, and the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

In the notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Singh said the issue was of "urgent public importance" and sought a discussion by suspending the scheduled business of the House.

NEET Controversy a 'Systemic Crisis'

Referring to the NEET-UG controversy, Singh said the examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, 2026, had to be cancelled following allegations of a large-scale paper leak and irregularities, necessitating a nationwide re-examination. He further stated that it was the fourth alleged NEET paper leak in the last nine years, raising serious questions over the credibility and transparency of India's public examination system.

Calling the issue a wider systemic crisis, the AAP MP said in his notice, "The NEET controversy is not an isolated incident but part of a broader national crisis. More than 150 paper leaks have occurred across the country in the last ten years, affecting nearly seven crore students."

Concern over Sonam Wangchuk's Health

The notice also highlighted the health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike over the issue. "Meanwhile, Shri Sonam Wangchuk has continued his indefinite fast even after being admitted to the hospital and has refused to break his fast or accept medication. His health condition is deteriorating day by day. His worsening health has become a matter of grave national concern," the notice stated.

Demand for Suspension of House Proceedings

The AAP MP also referred to the police action during protests over the alleged paper leak, claiming that protesters attempting to march towards Parliament were stopped by Delhi Police.

Seeking suspension of the House proceedings under Rule 267, Singh said the issue concerns "the future of India's youth, the credibility of India's public examination system, the protection of democratic freedoms, and the constitutional obligation of the State to ensure justice, transparency, accountability and equal opportunity." (ANI)