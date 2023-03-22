Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police register 100 FIRs, arrests 6 over 'objectionable' posters against PM Modi

    In 2021, a similar incident of circulating posters against PM Modi was reported in the city during the vaccination drive against COVID-19. The Delhi Police had then registered as many as 17 FIRs and arrested 15 people for pasting the posters.

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    In a recent crackdown, the Delhi Police has registered as many as 100 FIRs and arrested six people after posters including some against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were found on walls and poles in several areas in the national capital.

    One of the posters sought the ouster of the PM Modi-led government at the Centre (Modi hatao, desh bachao).

    Speaking to a news agency, Special CP Deependra Pathak said, "Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 6 people were arrested for objectionable posters including some against PM Narendra Modi across the city. Posters didn't have details of the printing press. FIR has been filed under sections of Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act."

    "A van was also intercepted as soon as it left the AAP office. Few posters were seized and arrests were made," he added.

    In 2021, a similar incident of circulating posters against PM Modi was reported in the city during the vaccination drive against COVID-19. The Delhi Police had then registered as many as 17 FIRs and arrested 15 people for pasting the posters.

    The posters reading "Modiji humare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya (PM why did you send vaccines of our children to foreign countries?)" were pasted in several parts of the city.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
