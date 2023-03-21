Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scary! Panic grips Delhi-NCR after strong earthquake tremors (Watch)

    People took to social media to share visuals of the household items swaying under the impact of the tremors that originated following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the Hindu Kush region.

    Panic gripped the National Capital Region and surrounding areas after tremors were felt late Tuesday evening. 

    People took to social media to share visuals of the household items swaying under the impact of the tremors that originated following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the Hindu Kush region. The quake tremors also hit counties like Pakistan Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and China.  

    Take a look at what the people in the Delhi-NCR experienced for a few seconds:

     

