Delhi Police arrested three accused in a robbery case registered at Welcome Police Station. The men had hired a taxi, pushed the driver out, and fled with the vehicle and a mobile phone. Police recovered the stolen car and phone from the accused.

Delhi Police has arrested three accused and recovered a stolen car and mobile phone in a case of theft registered at Welcome Police Station in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

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The Robbery

According to police, the incident took place on June 22 when the robbery was reported at the Welcome Police Station. SI Yogesh Kumar, along with police staff, reached Lakdi Market Puliya in the Welcome area where the complainant, Parvez, a taxi driver and resident of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, reported that at about 7:30 pm three inebriated youth had hired his taxi for Loni Gol Chakkar. During the ride, one of the accused allegedly forced Parvez out of the driver's seat and took control of the vehicle. When the vehicle reached the Bhopura border, the accused allegedly pushed the driver out of the car and fled with the vehicle, which also had a cellphone that belonged to Parvez inside it.

Investigation and Arrests

Following the complaint, a case vide FIR No. 332/26 Dt. 23.06.2026, under section 309(4)/317(2)/3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Welcome Police Station, and investigation was taken up immediately. A dedicated team comprising SI Yogesh Kumar, SI Rambir, HC Harender, and HC Kuldeep, led by SHO Welcome Inspector Rupesh Kumar Khatri under the supervision of ACP Bhajanpura Sahdev Rana, conducted a meticulous investigation. The team examined CCTV footage from the scene of the occurrence and along the escape route of the stolen vehicle.

Through sustained technical surveillance, CCTV analysis, and intelligence gathering, the identities of all three accused were established. The team subsequently apprehended all three accused and recovered the robbed vehicle and the victim's mobile phone. The arrested accused have been identified as Mehtab alias Monu alias Shanu alias Aman (29), a resident of Bhopura, who has five previous criminal cases related to murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act offences; Aman alias Bihari (22), a resident of Welcome, Delhi, who has four previous criminal cases related to theft, gambling and Arms Act offences; and Mohammad Faisal (23), a resident of Welcome, who has no previous criminal record.

Police recovered the stolen car and the victim's mobile phone from the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)