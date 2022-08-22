Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar

    The Delhi Police has requested commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid some of the routes. Delhi Police has increased the security forces and barricaded the Singhu border which is located in North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border which is located on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar AJR
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

    The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday beefed up security and deployed more cops at the NCR in view of Samyukt Kisan Morcha's Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar. 

    On Thursday, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh, demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for the crops. The agitated farmers are also seeking the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and a law guaranteeing MSP among other demands.

    With this, the Delhi Police has requested commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid some of the routes. Delhi Police has increased the security forces and barricaded the Singhu border which is located in North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border which is located on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

    In a statement, the traffic cops said that special traffic arrangements have been made in view of Mahapanchayat by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha at Jantar Mantar.

     

    According to the Delhi Traffic, the high likelihood of congestion are on the following roads:

    • Tolstoy Marg
    • Sansad Marg
    • Janpath (from outer circle Connaught Place to roundabout Windsor place)
    • Outer circle Connaught place
    • Ashoka road
    • Baba Kharak Singh marg
    • Pandit Pant Marg

    Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, along with other farmers' organizations are demanding the proper implementation of MSP for the crops. Tikait and other farmer leaders have ended the stir which ran for 75 hours. And, they will convene the next meeting in Delhi on September 6.

    The farmer leaders said their agitation started with the arrival of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and different parts of Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday night.

    Lakhimpur Kheri is represented in Lok Sabha by Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home.

    His son Ashish Mishra is accused of the violence that took place on October 3 last year in which four farmers and a journalist were among the eight people killed.

