Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s ‘most valuable, profitable investment advice ever’

Anand Mahindra has shared his thoughts about a certain advice by Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The billionaire businessman tweeted a post on the same and called it his “Sunday thoughts".

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared what he called ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s most “most valuable and profitable investment advice ever”. Jhunjhunwala experienced a sudden heart attack on Sunday, August 14, and died at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, daughter Nishtha Jhunjhunwala, sons Aryaman Jhunjhulwala and Aryavir Jhunjhunwala, and two grandchildren.

"This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money," Mahindra wrote in a Twitter post along with a screenshot of a news article.

“My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that,” he said, reminding everyone that that ultimately health matters more than any kind of material wealth.

Jhunjhunwala was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital the morning of his passing, according to a statement from the facility "was on dialysis and had chronic renal illness". He had been ill for a few days before passing away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Jhunjhunwala, a chartered accountant by trade, was drawn to the stock market from his college years onward and went on to become a Dalal Street legend who encouraged a generation of investors. The seasoned investor, who previously served as the CEO of the stock trading business RARE Enterprises, demonstrated how a regular individual may amass wealth by methodical and knowledgeable investment.

