Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s ‘most valuable, profitable investment advice ever’

    Anand Mahindra has shared his thoughts about a certain advice by Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The billionaire businessman tweeted a post on the same and called it his “Sunday thoughts".
     

    Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala s most valuable profitable investment advice ever gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared what he called ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s most “most valuable and profitable investment advice ever”. Jhunjhunwala experienced a sudden heart attack on Sunday, August 14, and died at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, daughter Nishtha Jhunjhunwala, sons Aryaman Jhunjhulwala and Aryavir Jhunjhunwala, and two grandchildren.

    "This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money," Mahindra wrote in a Twitter post along with a screenshot of a news article.

    “My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that,” he said, reminding everyone that that ultimately health matters more than any kind of material wealth.

    Also Read | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: An old video of big bull dancing in wheelchair has gone viral

    Jhunjhunwala was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital the morning of his passing, according to a statement from the facility "was on dialysis and had chronic renal illness". He had been ill for a few days before passing away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

    Jhunjhunwala, a chartered accountant by trade, was drawn to the stock market from his college years onward and went on to become a Dalal Street legend who encouraged a generation of investors. The seasoned investor, who previously served as the CEO of the stock trading business RARE Enterprises, demonstrated how a regular individual may amass wealth by methodical and knowledgeable investment.

    Also Read: Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street; know his net worth, more details

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan ad faces backlash says respect sentiments offer sincerest apologises gcw

    'Sincerest apologises...': Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan's ad faces backlash

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief party sticks to September 20 schedule gcw

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief, party sticks to September 20 schedule

    No LOC issued as of now in process CBI clarifies on reports of lookout notice against Manish Sisodia gcw

    No LOC issued 'as of now', in process: CBI clarifies on reports of lookout notice against Manish Sisodia

    Anand Sharma quits Himachal party post ahead of elections says self respect is non negotiable gcw

    'Self respect is non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits Himachal party post ahead of elections

    22 held for extorting Rs 500 crore via 100 loan apps sending user details to China gcw

    22 held for extorting Rs 500 crore via 100 loan apps; sending user details to China

    Recent Stories

    6 SEXY pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD outfit; her sideboob caught on camera RBA

    6 SEXY pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD outfit; her sideboob caught on camera

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya snt

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya

    Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan ad faces backlash says respect sentiments offer sincerest apologises gcw

    'Sincerest apologises...': Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan's ad faces backlash

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief party sticks to September 20 schedule gcw

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief, party sticks to September 20 schedule

    Liger Box box office prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda's film set for terrific opening in Hyderabad? Read this RBA

    Liger Box box office prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda's film set for terrific opening in Hyderabad?

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon