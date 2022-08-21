Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sincerest apologises...': Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan's ad faces backlash

    Zomato issued an apology after its latest advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan landed in trouble over hurting the Hindu sentiments for mocking the renowned Mahakal temple. "The ad in question has been taken down out of respect for the feelings of the people of Ujjain. We sincerely apologise since our intention was never to offend anyone's values or emotions," the statement added.

    Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan ad faces backlash says respect sentiments offer sincerest apologises gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    A day after Madhya Pradesh temple priests complained about Zomato's advertising starring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, the online meal delivery service apologised and said it had no desire to offend anyone.

    Two priests from the Mahakaleshwar temple asked that Zomato remove the advertising on Saturday on the grounds that it hurts Hindu feelings. In the recent ad, Roshan can be heard saying, “Thaali khane ka mann tha, Mahakaal se manga liya (wanted to have a food platter, so I ordered it from Mahakaal)”.

    Thali is a suggested item on the menu at Ujjain's Mahakal Restaurant, not the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple, according to a statement from Zomato. One of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the nation, the Mahakaleshwar or Mahakal temple honours Lord Shiva and draws a large following of believers.

    Also Read | Swiggy adopts permanent work-from-anywhere policy for employees

    According to Zomato, the ad in question is no longer showing.

    "The film is a part of a pan-Indian campaign for which we chose the finest restaurants in each city and their most well-known meals. One of the eateries selected for the promotion in Ujjain was Mahakal restaurant," said the delivery company.

    "The ad in question has been taken down out of respect for the feelings of the people of Ujjain. We sincerely apologise since our intention was never to offend anyone's values or emotions," the statement added.

    The company apologised and stated that it "truly respects" "the opinions of the Ujjain population. The intention here was never to offend anyone's beliefs or sensibilities, thus we sincerely apologise," Zomato composed.

    Also Read | Zomato rewards agent who drove 10 kilometres in pouring rain to buy medicine for a sick baby

    Despite all of the attempts, the rage does not appear to be abating, as the app continues to draw harsh criticism on social media.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief party sticks to September 20 schedule gcw

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief, party sticks to September 20 schedule

    No LOC issued as of now in process CBI clarifies on reports of lookout notice against Manish Sisodia gcw

    No LOC issued 'as of now', in process: CBI clarifies on reports of lookout notice against Manish Sisodia

    Anand Sharma quits Himachal party post ahead of elections says self respect is non negotiable gcw

    'Self respect is non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits Himachal party post ahead of elections

    22 held for extorting Rs 500 crore via 100 loan apps sending user details to China gcw

    22 held for extorting Rs 500 crore via 100 loan apps; sending user details to China

    Country has sufficient stock no such plan Government denies wheat import reports gcw

    'Country has sufficient stock, no such plan...' Government denies wheat import reports

    Recent Stories

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya snt

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief party sticks to September 20 schedule gcw

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief, party sticks to September 20 schedule

    Liger Box box office prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda's film set for terrific opening in Hyderabad? Read this RBA

    Liger Box box office prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda's film set for terrific opening in Hyderabad? Read thi

    No LOC issued as of now in process CBI clarifies on reports of lookout notice against Manish Sisodia gcw

    No LOC issued 'as of now', in process: CBI clarifies on reports of lookout notice against Manish Sisodia

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hasan Ali to Mir Hamza - 3 potential replacements for injured Shaheen Afridi-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hasan Ali to Mir Hamza - 3 potential replacements for injured Shaheen Afridi

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon