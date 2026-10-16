The Sarita Vihar police station in Delhi arrested two proclaimed offenders, Arif and Faizan, who were wanted in separate criminal cases. This marks the 94th and 95th such apprehension by the station's staff this year.

The Sarita Vihar police station in Delhi's South-East district on Friday has apprehended two proclaimed offenders wanted in separate criminal cases registered at Seema Puri and Farsh Bazar police stations, taking the total number of such apprehensions by its staff to 95 this year, according to Delhi Police.

Details of the Accused

According to the official release issued by the Delhi police, the two accused, identified as Arif alias Tannu (44) and Faizan (36), had absconded during trial proceedings and were declared proclaimed offenders by courts in Shahdara district.

Arif, a resident of Loni, Uttar Pradesh, was wanted in connection with FIR No. 260/2012, registered at Seema Puri police station under Sections 356, 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He had allegedly evaded the judicial process despite repeated summons and warrants. He was declared a proclaimed offender on December 16, 2025, by the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Arushi Parwal at Karkardooma Courts, Delhi.

Faizan, a resident of Toli Mohalla in Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was wanted in connection with FIR No. 318/2019, registered at Farsh Bazar police station under Sections 224 and 511 of the IPC. He was declared a proclaimed offender on December 12, 2025, by the court of JMFC Akhil Malik at Karkardooma Courts, Delhi.

Police Operation Leads to Arrests

The police said a dedicated team comprising Head Constables Manoj Kumar and Rishipal conducted sustained technical surveillance, developed intelligence and carried out multiple raids, leading to the apprehension of both accused.

The apprehensions mark the 94th and 95th catches of the year by Sarita Vihar police station staff. The achievement reflects the diligence, persistence and professional commitment of the police personnel in ensuring that proclaimed offenders are brought to justice, the police said. (ANI)