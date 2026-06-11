Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly bludgeoning his friend to death near Khajuri Khas metro after an argument. In a separate incident, a young man was allegedly choked to death during a robbery attempt in Delhi's Nand Nagri area.

Arrest in Khajuri Khas Murder Case

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the accused allegedly involved in the murder of 40-year-old Azharuddin, whose body was found near Khajuri Khas metro station on Monday, according to officials.

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The case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Khajuri Khas Police Station after the victim's body was found near Khajuri Khas Metro Station on June 8. A dedicated team led by Inspector JP Meena, Station House Officer, Khajuri Khas Police Station, comprising Inspector Uttam Kumar and other police personnel, under the close supervision of Yatin Sharma, IPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khajuri Khas, conducted a meticulous investigation.

Through sustained efforts, technical analysis, and the collection of crucial evidence, the team succeeded in identifying and apprehending the accused, namely Shifayat (27 years), son of Sahid, resident of Chand Bagh, Delhi.

Motive Revealed During Interrogation

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was a friend of the deceased.

"On June 5, both of them had consumed ganja in the bushes near Khajuri Khas Metro Station," officials said.

Subsequently, an argument erupted between them over a trivial issue, during which Azharuddin allegedly slapped the accused.

"The accused further revealed that while they were leaving the spot, Azharuddin attempted to climb over a wall and fell, sustaining injuries. Aggrieved by the earlier altercation and the slap, Shifayat attacked him repeatedly with a stone piece, causing fatal injuries," officials added.

Afterwards, the accused allegedly covered the body with bricks and fled from the scene.

"The clothes and shoes worn by the accused at the time of the incident have been recovered and seized as evidence," police had said.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.

Separate Murder During Robbery in Nand Nagri

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a young man was allegedly killed during a robbery attempt in Delhi's Nand Nagri area, according to police.

According to police, the victim died after the accused allegedly choked him while carrying out the robbery.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality, with authorities launching an investigation into the case.

Officials said preliminary findings suggest that the victim was targeted during a robbery, during which the accused allegedly strangled him, leading to his death.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the crime.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)