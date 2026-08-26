AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and five party MLAs are set to meet Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu. They aim to discuss multiple alleged irregularities, including health, bicycle, and rice scams, and the SS Mota Singh School Trust issue.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj is set to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) TS Sandhu on Wednesday along with five AAP MLAs to discuss multiple alleged scams in the national capital. In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, "LG Saab @LtGovDelhi, we are coming to meet you today at 2 pm. I will be joined with 5 AAP MLAs. Hope you will meet the opposition regarding multiple scams in Delhi." LG Saab @LtGovDelhi We are coming to meet you today at 2 pm. I will be joined with 5 AAP MLAs. Hope you will meet the opposition regarding multiple scams in Delhi. https://t.co/ds3I4eqPLH — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 26, 2026

AAP Seeks Urgent Appointment Over Alleged Scams

Bharadwaj had earlier sought an appointment with the Delhi LG to discuss the alleged health, bicycle and rice scams, along with issues related to the SS Mota Singh School Trust file. Tagging the LG on X, the AAP Delhi State President on Monday said, "Again requested @LtGovDelhi saab for an appointment to discuss the Health scam, Cycle scam, Rice scam, and SS Mota Singh School Trust issue. Previously, MLA Sanjeev Jha had formally requested an appointment with the LG office to discuss these pressing matters. However, we have not yet received any response or confirmation from Raj Niwas."

In his letter to the LG, AAP Delhi State Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote, "I am writing this letter on behalf of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the citizens of Delhi to request an urgent appointment. We seek this meeting to discuss four serious matters currently impacting the National Capital Territory of Delhi."

Saurabh Bharadwaj asserted that the following matters concern major allegations of irregularities that require immediate administrative attention and clarity: allegations regarding the health scam, Allegations regarding the bicycle scam, Allegations regarding the rice scam and Allegations regarding the S.S. Mota Singh School Trust.

Saurabh Bharadwaj further said in the letter, "Previously, MLA Sanjeev Jha had formally requested an appointment with your office to discuss these pressing matters. However, we have not yet received any response or confirmation from Raj Niwas. We kindly request a convenient time for a delegation of AAP MLAs, along with the undersigned, to meet with you to present the relevant facts and concerns. We look forward to a prompt response from your office."

SS Mota Singh School Trust Controversy

In another post, Bharadwaj also called out the Rekha Gupta government, alleging its failure to produce the SS Mota Singh School Trust file despite a Delhi High Court order. He stated that the High Court had directed the Revenue Department under CM Rekha Gupta to provide the file, yet the District Magistrate has still not made it available. The AAP Delhi State President questioned whether the file contains the names of associates of senior BJP leaders who were trying to take control of the trust. He also questioned whether political figures should be allowed to take control of a minority Sikh institution.

In a video statement on X, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "In stories, we used to see that a king's life was hidden inside a parrot. Today, it appears that the lives of several senior BJP leaders are trapped in the file of the SS Mota Singh School Trust. The matter is becoming so complicated that even the Chief Minister's own Revenue Department and the Divisional Commissioner may now face the consequences." (ANI)