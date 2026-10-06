Tripura CM Manik Saha hailed the NDA's performance in the Village Committee elections as expected, viewing it as a step towards building an inclusive 'New Tripura'. He also took a dig at the opposition, stating they are fighting for existence.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed satisfaction over the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the Village Committee elections, stating that the results were on expected lines and a reflection of the collective vision to build an inclusive "New Tripura".

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Saha said that the alliance's strong showing was anticipated well in advance. "Look, this was expected. We had stated earlier as well that we would achieve good results in the VC elections, and the NDA would perform strongly. The results are turning out exactly on those lines," Saha said.

Vision for 'New Tripura'

Highlighting the future outlook of the state, the Chief Minister noted that the electoral outcome indicates positive times ahead for the people of Tripura. "I believe the coming days will be very good for Tripura. We want to build a 'New Tripura' by taking everyone along--indigenous communities (Janajati), general communities (Jati), Manipuris, and minorities. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi also envisions the same, and I believe these results are a glimpse of that vision being realised," he added.

CM Takes Dig at Opposition

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress and CPI(M), Saha said their leaders were aware of the political situation and their future. “They know their own future very well. If I talk about their future, people might think that we are the ones saying it. But they know very well themselves that they are currently fighting for their own existence,” Saha said.

BJP Calls for Responsible Celebrations

Echoing the Chief Minister’s appeal, BJP Tripura State President Abhishek Debroy said the NDA’s victory should be celebrated responsibly and without causing distress to anyone. He urged party cadres to follow an inclusive path and work with all sections of society as BJP workers gathered at the state headquarters to discuss the political situation following the Village Committee elections.

The election results have given the NDA a significant political boost in the state, with the BJP leadership calling on its workers to maintain peace and harmony as the post-election process continues.

This version keeps the election victory as the main story, followed by the CM’s peace appeal, law-and-order update and his remarks on the opposition. (ANI)