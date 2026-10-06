Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a bust of martyr Maniram Dewan at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. A special charity tea auction was held, raising over Rs 2.26 crore for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid flood-affected families.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a bust of India’s first indigenous tea grower and 1857 freedom struggle martyr, Swahid Maniram Dewan, at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), marking the occasion with a special charity tea auction that raised over Rs 2.26 crore for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood-affected families.

The Chief Minister on Monday also participated in a special charity tea auction organised jointly by the Tea Association of India and the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre to raise funds for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

A Noble Cause

The special auction was organised to commemorate the visionary spirit and supreme sacrifice of Swahid Maniram Dewan while also serving a noble social cause. More than Rs 2.26 crore was raised for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund through the initiative.

Auction Highlights and Key Contributions

The auction featured a range of premium teas, including Matcha, Assam Orthodox, Organic, CTC and special Darjeeling teas. Ghilaidhari BP Tea fetched the highest price at the special charity tea auction and was purchased by Society Tea for Rs 16 lakh. Zamira BP Tea fetched the second highest price and was purchased by Jivraj Tea for Rs 13 lakh.

Former Chairman of the Tea Association of India Hemant Bangur contributed an additional Rs 65 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which was five times the auctioned price fetched by the first lot at the special auction.

As a result of the generous participation of the tea industry and others, the special auction raised Rs 1.61 crore. Together with the additional contribution of Rs 65 lakh by Hemant Bangur, more than Rs 2.26 crore was raised for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood-affected people and families who have suffered losses.

In addition to the more than Rs 2.26 crore raised through the auction, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre contributed Rs 20 lakh, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre Tea Lounge contributed Rs 5 lakh, and the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association contributed Rs 2 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Representatives of the three organisations separately handed over cheques to the Chief Minister at the programme.

CM Expresses Gratitude

The Chief Minister expressed his sincere gratitude to the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, tea buyers and producers for organising the special tea auction by bringing together Assam’s rich tea heritage and a strong sense of social responsibility. He also thanked the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre Tea Lounge and the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association for their contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Sarma said that such a noble initiative provides a unique opportunity for tea buyers and producers to come together and contribute towards a larger social cause. He expressed hope that the generous contributions made by the tea industry and others would significantly support the welfare of the people of Assam.

It may be mentioned that a special tea auction of this nature was held at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre today after a long gap since 2012.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The programme was attended by Minister for Labour Welfare and Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare Rameshwar Teli, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretaries JB Ekka and KK Dwivedi, Federation Chairman of the All India Tea Traders’ Association Paras Desai, Tea Association of India President Shailaja Mehta, office bearers of the Tea Association of India and the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, senior officials of the State Government, buyers and sellers participating in the tea auction and a large number of distinguished guests. (ANI)