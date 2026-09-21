The Karnataka High Court has formed an SIT headed by IPS officer Alok Kumar to probe alleged recruitment irregularities in KPSC. The court has given the team 100 days to submit its report. LoP R Ashok has called the state govt 'thick-skinned'.

Karnataka HC Forms SIT for KPSC Probe

The Karnataka High Court has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Alok Kumar to probe the alleged recruitment irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order directing the formation of the SIT and ordered that all evidence collected by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the jurisdictional police be handed over to the new team. The court also directed all departments, investigation agencies and public authorities to extend full cooperation to the SIT. The court has instructed the SIT to submit its investigation report within 100 days from the start of the probe and to file a progress report every 30 days. It further said that all connected criminal petitions filed seeking quashing of the cases will be taken up for consideration only after the SIT places its report. Advocates Girish Bharadwaj and Venkatesh Dalwai appeared for the petitioners.

Opposition Slams 'Thick-Skinned' Government

Earlier, Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashok on Monday labelled the DK Shivakumar government as "thick-skinned", arguing that the opposition will make the state government "shiver and pull its ears" on the floor of the House. Speaking to the media, he recalled that the opposition had made the government shiver during the previous Assembly session as well, which led to the fall of "one wicket" due to their fight. He asserted that this time too, the opposition would discharge its duties effectively. (ANI)