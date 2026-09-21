Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sahil’s maternal grandmother said the circumstances surrounding his death needed to be investigated.

“Mental torture by IIT Bombay can be a reason behind Sahil's suicide,” Tayade said, according to the statement provided.

Yavatmal, Maharashtra: Shyamlata Tayade, grandmother of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide on campus, alleged that he faced harassment and caste-based remarks from faculty members. She claimed Sahil had told his parents about the distress around eight days… pic.twitter.com/JexXn3lvUE — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2026

She called for equal treatment of students and questioned whether the institute’s administration and hostel environment were putting pressure on students.

Tayade said Sahil had received strong support from his family and was fulfilling the hopes of his relatives by studying at IIT Bombay.

She said the family could not believe that he had died by suicide because he was a bright student.

The grandmother also questioned why the parents were not informed first about the incident. Sahil was his parents’ only son.

She said the family now wanted justice and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sahil's aunt also alleged that a major conspiracy was behind such a massive incident and many people were involved in it. Speaking to ANI, she said: "On Monday, he told his father about the caste-based discrimination he was facing. His father advised him, "Son, just focus on your studies. These things don't matter; focus on your future."

#WATCH | Yavatmal: On IIT-Bombay student suicide, aunt of deceased Sahil Ravindra Wakode says, "...On Monday, he told his father about the caste-based discrimination he was facing. His father advised him, "Son, just focus on your studies. These things don't matter; focus on your… https://t.co/bRVBL3cPSD pic.twitter.com/jgqbkGf3B4 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2026

She further said, "We urge the administration to order a CBI inquiry into this incident and ensure that everyone found guilty receives the strictest possible punishment. Only then will Sahil and all the other students get justice. The parents of the students who have lost their lives in such incidents have also met us; they are deeply distressed, feeling that there is no one here to listen to them. Those children will get justice. We need the administration to provide us with full details regarding Sahil, CCTV footage, and all other evidence, exactly as it is. There must be no tampering with it; the truth must be revealed to everyone. Only one professor has resigned. That doesn't really matter to us because this incident didn't involve just one professor. A major conspiracy lies behind such a massive incident, and many people are involved in it. This includes the institute's director..."