Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation for ISRO's ISTRAC Advanced Radar Research Facility in Chandrapur. Part of Project NETRA, it will boost India's Space Situational Awareness and create a science and research ecosystem in the Northeast.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 21 (ANI): Marking an important milestone in Assam’s journey towards strengthening its scientific and technological ecosystem, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone of the ISTRAC Advanced Radar Research Facility (IARRF) at Chandrapur in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Boosting India's Space Situational Awareness

The facility is being established under the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The facility is being developed as part of Project NETRA, ISRO’s initiative to enhance India’s Space Situational Awareness (SSA) capabilities and strengthen its ability to monitor and track objects in outer space.

Equipped with advanced radar systems and optical telescopes, the facility will contribute to the monitoring of satellites and other space objects and help strengthen the protection of India’s space assets. The establishment of the facility is expected to give a major impetus to the development of a space science and research ecosystem in Assam and the Northeast, while creating new opportunities for scientific research, innovation, skill development and collaboration between research institutions, universities and students.

CM Sarma Hails New Chapter in Assam's Development

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the establishment of the facility marked a new chapter in Assam’s association with India’s space programme. He said that ISRO’s achievements in missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 have demonstrated India’s growing capabilities in space science and technology and have inspired millions of young Indians.

The Chief Minister said that ISRO has proposed the establishment of advanced radar and research facilities in Assam to facilitate scientific studies relating to space and atmospheric phenomena. In response, the State Government allotted around 200 bighas of land at the former Chandrapur Thermal Power Station site to ISRO.

He said that the first radar for cloud research is expected to be installed by February next year, which would also enhance scientific understanding of weather and atmospheric phenomena relevant to Assam and the region. Sarma said that Assam has witnessed significant expansion of its educational and research infrastructure, with institutions such as IIT Guwahati, AIIMS Guwahati, Central Universities at Tezpur and Silchar, IIM Guwahati and several new universities and medical colleges. The establishment of the IARRF, he said, would help fill an important gap by creating a dedicated platform for advanced research in space science.

Vision for a Science-Driven Future

Expressing hope that Chandrapur would gradually emerge as a prominent centre for space science, the Chief Minister said the State Government would extend all necessary support for the expansion of ISRO’s activities in Assam. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan and the scientists and officials of ISRO for bringing the project to Assam.

Stressing the importance of developing a strong scientific temperament among the younger generation, Sarma said that the future of Assam’s development would increasingly depend on science, technology and innovation. He said that the State Government would work towards connecting colleges and universities with institutions such as the IARRF and the Science City at Sonapur so that students get greater exposure to emerging fields, including space science, astronomy, atmospheric science and advanced technologies.

The Chief Minister also invited the ISRO Chairman to visit the Science City at Sonapur and urged ISRO to provide technical and scientific support to the facility to further strengthen its educational and outreach programmes. He said that the growing participation of young people and startups in India’s space sector presents an opportunity for Assam to develop its own ecosystem of scientific research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Referring to the space-related activities at IIT Guwahati, he called for greater collaboration among academic institutions, research organisations, government agencies and industry. “If we truly want to build a self-reliant Assam, then in the days ahead we must certainly connect the students and young people of Assam with science, technology and space science,” the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to the people of Chandrapur to extend their cooperation to the scientists and officials involved in establishing the facility and expressed appreciation to Minister for Science and Technology Keshab Mahanta, officials of the department, the local MLA and the people of the area for their support.

ISRO Leadership Welcomes Project

Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India and Chairman, ISRO, Dr. V. Narayanan, said the facility would strengthen India’s capabilities in space situational awareness and contribute to advanced scientific research. ISTRAC Director M. R. Raghavendra delivered the welcome address, while Minister for Science and Technology Keshab Mahanta also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)