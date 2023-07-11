Delhi on high alert as river Yamuna flows above danger level, flood threat looms

It is reportedly said that the Delhi government has set up as many as 16 control rooms to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna, while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of measures to tackle the problem of waterlogging.

The relentless rainfall in north India has caused significant disruption, leading to the loss of more than 37 lives in the past three days. In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River surged beyond the danger mark of 205.33 meters late last evening and rose further to 206.24 meters on Tuesday morning, as Haryana released additional water from the Hathnikund barrage into the river.

Authorities were taken by surprise as the river breached the danger mark earlier than anticipated. In response, they have initiated the evacuation of residents residing in low-lying areas prone to flooding. These individuals will be relocated to relief camps and community centers located across various parts of the city.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, CM Kejriwal said it was for the first time in 40 years that Delhi had such severe rainfall. "The last time it rained as much as this was back in 1982 when there was 169 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period. So, this is unprecedented rainfall and unfortunately the drainage system in the city is not designed to withstand such extreme rainfall," he said.

According to the weather office, more heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. As north India grapples with extensive rainfall, the Army and National Disaster Response Force have intensified their relief and rescue operations in the affected states.

Several rivers in the region are experiencing high water levels, while many roads and buildings in cities and towns remain submerged in knee-deep water.

Himachal Pradesh, which has been severely affected by the torrential downpour, witnessed no respite from the monsoon fury on Monday. Landslides and flash floods, triggered by incessant rain, have caused significant damage to houses and properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu received assurance of assistance and support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall and landslides have resulted in the blockage of numerous roads and highways. There are reports of water levels in rivers and streams exceeding the danger mark.

Heavy rainfall in several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana has led to extensive waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas. Authorities have taken swift action in the most severely affected regions.

Intense monsoon rain in Rajasthan has disrupted normal life, causing roads, rail tracks, and even hospitals to be flooded. The state is anticipated to experience further showers today.

