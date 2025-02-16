New Delhi Station Stampede: Victims suffer limb and bone injuries, several discharged; Report

The majority of victims injured in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede sustained lower limb and bone injuries, according to official sources. Those admitted to LNJP Hospital have been discharged after primary treatment, with a team of 15 doctors overseeing care.

New Delhi: A majority of the victims who sustained injuries in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede have suffered lower limb injuries while others suffered from bone injuries, as per official sources. The injured admitted to the LNJP hospital in the national capital have been discharged by the doctors after primary treatment. A team of 15 doctors is currently taking care of the injured patients.

The stampede at the New Delhi railway station on February 15 night occurred when thousands of devotees were headed for the Maha Kumbh 2025.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

New Delhi railway station stampede: Passenger slipped, fell on stairs leading to tragedy, says CPRO official

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi paid his condolences to the family members of those who died in the stampede and taking to X he demanded the appointment of an independent, judicially monitored SIT to investigate the tragedy.

He also demanded an independent inquiry into the systemic failures of the Indian Railways.

"My deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who died in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede. This was an avoidable tragedy," Owaisi said.

"Appointing an independent, judicially monitored SIT to investigate the tragedy," he added."An independent inquiry into the systemic failures of the Indian Railways," he further said.

Highlighting the significance of Indian Railways, he said, "Indian Railways is a lifeline for millions of Indians; it does not deserve the Modi government's mismanagement."

Maha Kumbh rush and train delays: What led to stampede at New Delhi railway station that claimed lives of 18?

Latest Videos