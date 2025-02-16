Business

UAE Gold Rate on February 16: Know 22k,24k, 18k gold prices and more

Image credits: Freepik

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 323.50 (Rs 7,641)

8 gm- AED 2,588 (Rs 61,125)

10 gm- AED 3,235 (Rs 76,406)

100 gm- AED 32,350 (Rs 7,64,065)
 

Image credits: Pixabay

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 347.75 (Rs 8,213)

8 gm- AED 2,782 (Rs 65,707)

10 gm- AED 3,477 (Rs 82,134)

100 gm- AED 34,775 (Rs 8,21,340)

Image credits: Getty

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 264.70 (Rs 6,252)

8 gm- AED 2,117.60 (Rs 50,015)

10 gm- AED 2,647 (Rs 62,519)

100 gm- AED 26,470 (Rs 6,25,187)

Image credits: Getty

