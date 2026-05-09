Security has been heightened near the BJP's Delhi office and government establishments on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg following a terror threat alert. Security agencies are on high alert for possible bomb attacks, IED threats, or shooting incidents.

Security has been intensified near the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi office and several government establishments in the national capital following an alert regarding a possible terror threat, sources said on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to sources, security has also been enhanced at government offices located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi.

Agencies on High Alert

Sources said security agencies have been placed on high alert and forces have been deployed to prevent any attempt to create panic or carry out terror activities, including possible bomb attacks, IED threats, or shooting incidents.

"There is an alert for a terrorist attack at the Delhi State BJP office and government offices on DDU Marg, following which security has been heightened to address any potential threats. Security agencies have been alerted," a source said.

Security arrangements have been increased in the national capital to deal with any situation.