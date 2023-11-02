Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi-NCR's air quality drops to 'severe' as smog engulfs national capital

    Many parts of Delhi recorded their air quality in the 'severe' zone on Thursday, with a persistent smoky haze blanketing the city for the third consecutive day. Low wind speed and continuous stubble burning in Punjab have been the major reasons for the dropping of air quality levels.

    Delhi NCR air quality drops to severe as smog engulfs national capital gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    The air quality in Delhi turned 'hazardous' on Thursday with a continuous cloud of smoke covering the city for the third day in a row. The entire NCR is largely dotted with Maroon flags, which signifies 'hazardous' air quality. The main causes of Punjab's declining air quality standards have been low wind speeds and ongoing stubble burning.

    Scientists are warning of an expected spike in pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region over the next two weeks due to an increase in agricultural fires and unfavourable weather. This is especially concerning because the air quality index has already above 400 in numerous places.

    Experts in health are worried about the possible rise in respiratory conditions and asthma, especially in youngsters and the elderly.

    Also Read | Shocking! UP man gives triple talaq on video call after wife gets eyebrows done

    As of 10 am, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 351. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.

    The city's Punjabi Bagh (416), Bawana (401), Mundka (420), and Anand Vihar (413), among other locations, reported having extremely poor air quality. In some areas, the quantity of PM2.5—fine particulate matter that may profoundly penetrate the respiratory system upon inhalation—was six to seven times higher than the 60 micrograms per cubic metre threshold that is considered safe.

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government will ban construction work in areas recording an air quality index (AQI) above the 400-mark for five consecutive days.

    Also Read | IIT Delhi student dies by suicide at home, third such case this year

    In an effort to minimise vehicle pollution, the government has started "Red Light On Gaadi Off" and wants to hire 1,000 private CNG buses to improve public transit.

    The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) performed an investigation and found that between November 1 and November 15, when there are more stubble burning occurrences in Punjab and Haryana, the city suffers peak pollution.

    Also Read | Kerala govt moves Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for withholding bills

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leopard shot dead in Bengaluru: What does Wildlife Protection Act 1972 say? vkp

    Leopard shot dead in Bengaluru: What does Wildlife Protection Act 1972 say?

    Lord Hanuman's 'Gada' a solution for Talibani mindset, says Yogi Adityanath at Rajasthan Election speech

    Hanuman's 'Gada' a solution for Talibani mindset: Yogi Adityanath hails Israel's Gaza action (WATCH)

    Shocking UP man gives triple talaq on video call after wife gets eyebrows done gcw

    Shocking! UP man gives triple talaq on video call after wife gets eyebrows done

    Govt sends notice to Apple, CERT-IN begins probe into iPhone alerts claiming 'state-sponsored' threats

    Govt sends notice to Apple, CERT-IN begins probe into iPhone alerts claiming 'state-sponsored' threats

    Drama over election verdict at Thrissur's Kerala Varma College rkn

    Drama over election verdict at Thrissur's Kerala Varma College

    Recent Stories

    India thriving startup ecosystem: Report shows 18 percent rise in women's leadership in last 5 years snt

    India's thriving startup ecosystem: Report shows 18 percent rise in women's leadership in last 5 years

    Actor-director Balachandra Menon is upset with 'Keraleeyam'; Here's why rkn

    Actor-director Balachandra Menon is upset with 'Keraleeyam'; Here's why

    Leopard shot dead in Bengaluru: What does Wildlife Protection Act 1972 say? vkp

    Leopard shot dead in Bengaluru: What does Wildlife Protection Act 1972 say?

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's strategy and team composition amid Hardik Pandya's absence osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's strategy and team composition amid Hardik Pandya's absence

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Juan Ferrando commends Mohun Bagan SG players after win over Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Juan Ferrando commends Mohun Bagan SG players after win over Jamshedpur FC

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon