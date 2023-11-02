Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IIT Delhi student dies by suicide at home, third such case this year

    A 23-year-old IIT-Delhi student died by suicide at his house in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area. The body of Panav Jain, a fourth-year BTech student, was found by his parents at about 9 pm on Tuesday upon returning from their evening walk, they said.

    IIT Delhi student dies by suicide at home third such case this year gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    A 23-year-old student from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) died by suicide by hanging from a weight lifting rod at his house in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. Panav Jain was a fourth-year BTech student at the institute. His body was found by his parents at about 9 pm on Tuesday upon returning from their evening walk, they said.

    The police said that Panav had hung himself at their home's installed weight lifting rod while wearing a dupatta (scarf). The victim's parents transported him to Pushpanjali Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him deceased, according to the police.

    According to Panav's father, his son had been experiencing stress and sadness for the last several months and was receiving therapy for his mental health issues. The police said that no suicide note had been found. Investigations are still ongoing.

    Also Read | Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house searched by ED in money laundering case

    This is the third instance of an IIT Delhi student taking their own life this year. A 21-year-old student at IIT Delhi committed himself earlier in September by hanging himself in his dorm room. Anil Kumar was a student of the 2019 BTech in Maths and Computing batch. The reason behind the extreme step is pressure.

    A 20-year-old BTech student at the school is said to have committed himself in July by hanging himself in his dorm room. Ayush Ashna had recently appeared in his final-year examinations, according to the police. After receiving a call from the Kishangarh police station, the officers made their way to the hostel. Although they could not uncover a suicide note, the police stated they did not suspect foul play.

    Also Read | Bengaluru ranks fourth in India for road accidents, over 770 deaths in 2022

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KEA Scandal: After Bluetooth scam, now alleged irregularities in OMR sheets in Hubballi exam vkp

    KEA Scandal: After Bluetooth scam, now alleged irregularities in OMR sheets in Hubballi exam

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-494 November 02 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-494 November 02 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Row erupts over author Achin Vanaik's anti-Hindu remarks during lecture on Israel-Palestine conflict (WATCH) snt

    Row erupts over author Achin Vanaik's anti-Hindu remarks during lecture on Israel-Palestine conflict (WATCH)

    Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand house searched by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case gcw

    Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house searched by ED in money laundering case

    Kerala govt moves Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for withholding bills anr

    Kerala govt moves Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for withholding bills

    Recent Stories

    KEA Scandal: After Bluetooth scam, now alleged irregularities in OMR sheets in Hubballi exam vkp

    KEA Scandal: After Bluetooth scam, now alleged irregularities in OMR sheets in Hubballi exam

    Dunki teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as punjabi-munda 'Hardy' gives desi vibes [WATCH] ATG

    Dunki teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as punjabi-munda 'Hardy' gives desi vibes [WATCH]

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti, Priyanka, Katrina celebrate this occasion with stunning photos vma

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti, Priyanka, Katrina celebrate this occasion with stunning photos

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-494 November 02 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-494 November 02 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Row erupts over author Achin Vanaik's anti-Hindu remarks during lecture on Israel-Palestine conflict (WATCH) snt

    Row erupts over author Achin Vanaik's anti-Hindu remarks during lecture on Israel-Palestine conflict (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon