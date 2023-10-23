Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi-NCR's air quality dips to 'very poor' category, anti-pollution plan kicks in

    Delhi's overall air quality slipped to the 'very poor category' as the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 309. According to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the air quality in Delhi-NCR will remain "very poor" for the next few days due to a drop in temperature and the influx of emissions from stubble burning.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    Due to unfavourable weather circumstances, Delhi's air quality declined to "very poor" on Monday, the beginning of the holiday season, according to monitoring organisations. On Monday morning, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) for the nation's capital was 309, which was somewhat better than the previous day.

    The majority of Delhi's districts had "very poor" air quality readings this morning; the Wazirpur neighbourhood had the lowest, with an AQI of 436, which is considered "hazardous" to breathe.

    The national capital region's regions also had "very poor" air quality, with Faridabad rating 346, Gurugram 268, and Noida 312, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Sunday, Delhi’s AQI dipped to 313 for the first time this season after May 17. Delhi last recorded “very poor” air quality on May 17 when the AQI was 336.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that due to a dip in temperature and an increase in emissions from stubble burning, the air quality in Delhi-NCR will stay "very poor" for the next several days.

    In anticipation of a decline in Delhi's air quality, the panel chaired by the Centre has already resolved to execute the 11-point action plan included in Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

    According to the GRAP, if the average AQI reaches or is predicted to reach an index value of 301, stage-II is triggered throughout the NCR region. A meeting of all the departments concerned in the mitigation measures under the national government's pollution control plan has also been summoned by Environment Minister Gopal Rai of Delhi.

    An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
