Delhi MLAs get massive 66 percent hike in pay; this is what they will draw now

Their monthly basic salary has been raised from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000, sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and daily allowance of Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000.

Delhi MLAs will now get an over 66 percent hike in their salaries and allowances as a proposal by the Delhi government to increase their pay has received the president's nod. The Delhi government has issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, an MLA who used to draw a total monthly pay of Rs 54,000 will now get Rs 90,000. Their monthly basic salary has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, while the conveyance allowance has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

Also read: Pakistan yet to deliver justice on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: India's MEA annual report

The telephone allowance has been hiked from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the secretariat allowance has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The overall pay of the ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, chief whip, and the leader of opposition has been increased from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.70 lakh per month.

Their monthly basic salary has been raised from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000, sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and daily allowance of Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000.

They will also get a secretariat assistance of Rs 25,000. Besides they will also get reimbursement of annual travel with family up to Rs 1 lakh that was earlier Rs 50,000. Rent-free furnished accommodation of Rs 20,000 per month, free use of a car with driver or monthly Rs 10,000 as conveyance allowance (earlier Rs 2,000), and free medical treatment.

Also read: 'Gives me headache' Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa stirs controversy over Azaan on loudspeakers

In July last year, the Delhi Assembly passed bills pertaining to the hike in pay for Delhi's MLAs, who were considered among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.

Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.

The bills, after being passed by the assembly, were sent for the president's nod. The Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs issued the notification, dated March 9, after the president's nod.