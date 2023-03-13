Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi MLAs get massive 66 percent hike in pay; this is what they will draw now

    Their monthly basic salary has been raised from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000, sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and daily allowance of Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000.

    Delhi MLAs get massive 66 percent hike in pay; this is what they will draw now AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 6:16 PM IST

    Delhi MLAs will now get an over 66 percent hike in their salaries and allowances as a proposal by the Delhi government to increase their pay has received the president's nod. The Delhi government has issued a notification to this effect.

    According to the notification, an MLA who used to draw a total monthly pay of Rs 54,000 will now get Rs 90,000. Their monthly basic salary has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, while the conveyance allowance has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

    Also read: Pakistan yet to deliver justice on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: India's MEA annual report

    The telephone allowance has been hiked from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the secretariat allowance has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The overall pay of the ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, chief whip, and the leader of opposition has been increased from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.70 lakh per month.

    Their monthly basic salary has been raised from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000, sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and daily allowance of Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000.

    They will also get a secretariat assistance of Rs 25,000. Besides they will also get reimbursement of annual travel with family up to Rs 1 lakh that was earlier Rs 50,000. Rent-free furnished accommodation of Rs 20,000 per month, free use of a car with driver or monthly Rs 10,000 as conveyance allowance (earlier Rs 2,000), and free medical treatment.

    Also read: 'Gives me headache' Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa stirs controversy over Azaan on loudspeakers

    In July last year, the Delhi Assembly passed bills pertaining to the hike in pay for Delhi's MLAs, who were considered among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.

    Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.

    The bills, after being passed by the assembly, were sent for the president's nod. The Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs issued the notification, dated March 9, after the president's nod.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Day of Mathematics 2023: History, significance and more

    International Day of Mathematics 2023: History, significance and more

    Supreme Court refers plea seeking same-sex marriage recognition to 5-judge Constitution bench AJR

    Supreme Court refers plea seeking same-sex marriage recognition to 5-judge Constitution bench

    Pakistan yet to deliver justice on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: India's MEA annual report AJR

    Pakistan yet to deliver justice on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: India's MEA annual report

    When PM Modi bowed before woman BJP member during Karnataka visit

    When PM Modi bowed before woman BJP member during Karnataka visit

    Gives me headache' Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa stirs controversy over Azaan on loudspeakers AJR

    'Gives me headache': Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa stirs controversy over Azaan on loudspeakers

    Recent Stories

    AFCAT 1 result 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in; know steps to check result - adt

    AFCAT 1 result 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in; know steps to check result

    Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey vma

    Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

    IND vs AUs Border-Gavaskar Trophy Coach Rahul Dravid talks about challenge of playing World Test Championship final against Australia right after IPL 2023-ayh

    Coach Dravid talks about 'challenge' of playing WTC final against Australia right after IPL

    International Day of Mathematics 2023: History, significance and more

    International Day of Mathematics 2023: History, significance and more

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Usman Khawaja to KL Rahul - Biggest winners and losers of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Khawaja to Rahul - Biggest winners and losers of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon