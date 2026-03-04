Passengers arriving in Delhi from Dubai shared their experiences of the Iran-Israel conflict, describing an atmosphere of fear and unease due to the sound of explosives, though they noted local administration managed the situation well.

Passengers Recount Fear Upon Return From Dubai

Passengers arriving at Delhi's IGI Airport from Dubai on Wednesday shared their experiences of the recent unrest in parts of the Middle East amid the Iran-Israel conflict, noting that while administrative measures were effective, the sound of explosives had created a sense of unease.

A passenger, who arrived at IGI Airport from Dubai, while speaking to ANI, said, "I was in Dubai for three days, so there were problems at some places, but the administration there managed everything well. Sounds of explosives were coming from some places, but there was not much problem..."

Another passenger, at IGI Airport, while speaking to ANI, said, "I have just landed. There is an atmosphere of fear at the moment, but I think the people living in Dubai are not as scared as the people who had gone for a trip or for some work; it was difficult for them..."

Airlines Announce Special Flights for Stranded Nationals

Meanwhile, US-Bangla Airlines will operate two special flights from Dubai to facilitate the safe return of Bangladeshi nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates amid the Iran conflict.

According to an official statement, the airline will operate special flights on the Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka route to facilitate the safe return of affected passengers.

The first special flight will depart from Dhaka for Dubai on Wednesday at 7:20 PM (BST) and will return from Dubai at 12:20 am (local time) for Dhaka, it said.

Another special flight will depart from Dhaka for Dubai on Thursday, March 5, at 5:15 PM (BST), and will return from Dubai at 10:00 pm (local time) for Dhaka, the statement said.

Mideast Conflict Enters Fourth Day

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)