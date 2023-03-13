Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan yet to deliver justice on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: India's MEA annual report

    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (March 13) released its annual report and stated that Pakistan has failed to deliver justice to the families of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

    "Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take credible, irreversible, and verifiable action to end cross-border terrorism," the report said.

    It can be seen that India has repeatedly raised the issue of Pakistan's continued support of cross-border terrorism in bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums, and has shared credible inputs regarding the Pakistani origins of the captured terrorists.

    The MEA report, in addition to cross-border terrorism, pointed out how Pakistan engages in "hostile propaganda to vilify India and divert attention from its domestic political and economic failures".

    The report further stated that India has categorically rejected all actions and comments made by Pakistan regarding issues that are solely internal to India, such as Jammu and Kashmir.

    The MEA's annual report provides a comprehensive overview of India's foreign policy and its interactions with other countries.

    The report's critical comments on Pakistan reflect the state of ties between the two countries, particularly over the issue of terrorism. Despite occasional attempts to improve relations, such as the recent ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
