Delhi minister Atishi accuses Haryana of misleading on water supply amidst acute shortage

"In total, 1049 cusecs of water was released from May 1 to May 22. However, the supply began to decline from May 23, dropping from 719 cusecs and 309 cusecs to 675 cusecs and 283 cusecs respectively," she added.

Delhi minister Atishi on Tuesday (June 11) accused the neighboring state of Haryana of providing false information regarding the water it has released to the national capital. This accusation comes as Delhi grapples with a severe water shortage this summer.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "Haryana has been lying regarding the water released by them. Statistics by the Haryana government show that from May 1 to May 22, they have released 719 cusecs for the Carrier Line Channel (CLC) and 330 cusecs in the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB), as per the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court."

Atishi further highlighted that between June 7 and June 10, Haryana released even less water in both sub-canals of the Munak Canal.

"This is shown by the data given to the Supreme Court. The water released by Haryana reduces further by the time it reaches Delhi. We will also submit all these data to the Supreme Court tomorrow. We have filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court. I will also write a letter to the CM of Haryana regarding this," she said.

The Delhi government has consistently accused Haryana of releasing insufficient water to the capital. On Monday, Atishi mentioned that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena assured the city government he would speak to the Haryana government to ensure Delhi's allocated share of 1,050 cusecs of water is released in the Munak Canal. In response to the ongoing issue, Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest at Haryana Bhavan in Delhi.

